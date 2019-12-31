While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 31

Ousted Renault-Nissan boss leaves Japan for Lebanon, say reports

Carlos Ghosn, the ousted boss of the Renault-Nissan carmaking alliance who was awaiting trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, flew into Lebanon on Monday evening, France's Les Echos newspaper reported.

The newspaper cited its own unnamed source and a report in Lebanese newspaper L'Orient-Le Jour. There was no immediate confirmation from official sources.

It was unclear how Ghosn, who holds both French and Lebanese citizenship, would have been able to leave Japan, where he has been under strict court-imposed restrictions on his movements.

The Financial Times said Ghosn was no longer under house arrest, but said it was not clear whether he had escaped or a deal had been reached.

Bernie Sanders gets clean bill of health after heart attack

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders has fully recovered from the heart attack he suffered three months ago and is in good health, his doctors said in letters released on Monday.

Martin LeWinter, a cardiologist at the University of Vermont, said the 78-year-old senator from Vermont has made an "uneventful recovery" from the heart attack he suffered in Las Vegas on Oct 1.

"At this point, I see no reason he cannot continue campaigning without limitation and, should he be elected, I am confident he has the mental and physical stamina to fully undertake the rigours of the pUS presidential residency," LeWinter said.

Firearms instructor took out gunman at Texas church service

A man who trained others in his Texas church to use guns to protect the congregation fatally shot a gunman seconds after he opened fire during a service, the Texas attorney-general said on Monday.

Jack Wilson fired a single shot, quickly ending the attack that killed two people at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.

Wilson's bio on Facebook listed him as a former Hood County reserve deputy and a firearms instructor.

Iran seizes ship, arrests 16 Malaysians: State TV

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a ship suspected of fuel-smuggling and arrested 16 Malaysian crew members, state media reported on Monday.

The website of IRIB state television said the Guards confiscated 1.3 million litres of "smuggled fuel" from the unnamed vessel 15 nautical miles from Abu Musa island.

Abu Musa is one of three islands in the southern Gulf that are under Iranian control but claimed by the United Arab Emirates.

Princess Anne, is hardest-working British royal, again

Being a member of the British royal family isn't the easiest job on earth, if TV shows and movies provide accurate pictures. But how much do the royals work?

According to official records, prominent members of the royal family worked an average of 84.5 days this year, or about a third of the 253 working days in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, Princess Anne, was the hardest-working royal for at least the third year in a row, putting in a total of 167 days. Prince Harry's wife Meghan worked the fewest days - 31.

