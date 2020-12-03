While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 3

Boeing’s upgraded 737 Max completes first flight with media onboard

Boeing's 737 Max staged its first post-grounding flight with media on board on Wednesday, as carriers seek to demonstrate to passengers that the redesigned jet is safe after a 20-month safety ban.

In another display of confidence, European budget airline Ryanair was set to place a hefty order for up to 75 additional 737 Max jets, industry sources said.

Wednesday’s American Airlines 737 Max flight was a 45-minute hop from Dallas, Texas, to Tulsa, Oklahoma.

It comes weeks before the first commercial passenger flight on Dec 29, and is part of a public relations effort to allay any concerns about the aircraft.

Trump openly floats idea of 2024 White House run

Donald Trump - who finds himself more and more isolated, with his quixotic quest to overturn Joe Biden's election victory squashed at every turn - is openly musing about a second run at the US presidency in 2024.

"It's been an amazing four years. We are trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you in four years," he told guests at a White House Christmas party.

The event, attended by several Republican Party power brokers, was closed to the media, but a video of the outgoing president's speech quickly went public.

Fossil fuel production far exceeds climate targets, UN says

The world plans to produce more than double the amount of coal, oil and gas in 2030 than would be consistent with curbing global warming, the United Nations and research groups said on Wednesday in the latest warning over climate change.

Some of the largest fossil fuel producers in the world, including Australia, China, Canada and the United States, are among those pursuing major expansions in fossil fuel supply.

Under the 2015 Paris Agreement, nations have committed to a long-term goal of limiting average temperature rise to below 2 deg C above pre-industrial levels and to pursue efforts to limit it even further to 1.5 deg C.

'I saw death', says Grosjean as he leaves hospital after fiery F1 crash

Romain Grosjean told AFP he "saw death" after he left hospital on Wednesday following his dramatic escape from a fiery high-speed crash in last weekend's Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix.

Haas driver Grosjean somehow wrenched himself free from his blazing car with just burns to his hands and a broken left foot after a collision with Daniil Kvyat on the first lap of Sunday's race, and was treated in a military hospital in Bahrain.

"I saw death too closely. You can't live that and be the same man," Grosjean told AFP.

Neymar strikes twice as PSG beat Man United in Champions League

Brazilian Neymar scored twice and his compatriot Fred was sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford on Wednesday to throw Champions League Group H wide open.

United, PSG and RB Leipzig all on nine points heading into next week's final round of games in which the English side go to the German club and the French champions host Istanbul Basaksehir.

United knew a point would be enough to secure a place in the last 16 and they really should have wrapped the game up well before Marquinhos put PSG 2-1 up in the 69th minute and Fred received his marching orders a minute later.

