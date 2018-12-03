While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 3

Emphasis on urgency as climate talks begin in coal city Katowice

Delegates from nearly 200 nations on Sunday (Dec 2) began two weeks of talks to tackle deep political divisions at the most important UN meeting on global warming since the landmark 2015 Paris deal to shift away from fossil fuels.

Expectations are low that negotiations in Katowice, at the heart of Poland's coal region, will fully resolve concerns laid out in reports over recent weeks on the severity of rising greenhouse gas emissions.

The political climate has also been transformed since the Paris agreement and the fragile global unity that brought about that accord has shattered.

READ MORE HERE

Macron tells PM to hold talks after worst unrest in Paris for decades

French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his prime minister on Sunday (Dec 2) to hold talks with political leaders and demonstrators, as he sought a way out of nationwide protests after rioters turned central Paris into a battle zone.

Riot police on Saturday (Dec 1) were overwhelmed as protesters ran amok in Paris's wealthiest neighbourhoods, torching dozens of cars, looting boutiques and smashing up luxury private homes and cafes in the worst disturbances the capital has seen since 1968.

The unrest began as a backlash against fuel tax hikes but has spread. It poses the most formidable challenge yet to Macron's presidency, with the escalating violence and depth of public anger against his economic reforms catching the 40-year-old leader off-guard and battling to regain control.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-FBI head James Comey drops challenge to US House panel subpoena

Former FBI Director James Comey on Sunday (Dec 2) withdrew his bid to quash a congressional subpoena compelling him to testify in secret about the bureau’s decisions on investigations ahead of the 2016 presidential election, his lawyer said.

Comey agreed to sit down for a closed-door deposition on Friday.

Republicans on the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee pledged to provide Comey with a full transcript within 24 hours of his testimony, and he will be permitted to “make any or all of that transcript public,” Comey’s lawyer David Kelley told Reuters in a statement.

READ MORE HERE

New York City cops find couple who lost engagement ring down subway grate

New York City police on Sunday (Dec 2) located a tourist couple whose unlucky marriage proposal went viral after their engagement ring fell down a Times Square subway grate.

A video of the incident shared on Twitter by the New York City Police Department on Saturday (Dec 1) collected more than 20,000 retweets, made headlines and managed to reach the newly engaged pair who had returned to Britain.

"The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them!" the NYPD wrote on Twitter on Sunday. "We're making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!"

READ MORE HERE

Football: Forgotten man Origi snatches dramatic derby win for Liverpool

Forgotten man Divock Origi snatched a dramatic last-gasp 1-0 win for Liverpool over Merseyside rivals Everton in the Premier League at Anfield on Sunday (Dec 2).

Everton looked to have done enough to secure a point but a horrendous error from goalkeeper Jordan Pickford gifted the ball to Origi, who headed it home in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Chasing a first win at Anfield since 1999, Everton created the better of the openings in the first half, but found Liverpool goalkeeper Allison in inspired form. Liverpool upped the tempo after the break and twice went close through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

READ MORE HERE