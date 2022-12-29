While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 29

US to require negative Covid tests for travellers from China
The United States will require negative Covid-19 tests from all air travellers from China, saying Beijing is not sharing enough information about the surge in coronavirus cases there.
From Jan 5, all air passengers aged two years and older who originate from China must obtain a negative Covid-19 test less than two days before departure and provide it to their airlines.
“The recent rapid increase in Covid-19 transmission in China increases the potential for new variants emerging,” a senior US health official told reporters in a phone briefing.
Beijing has provided only limited data about circulating variants in China to global databases, and testing and reporting on new cases has also diminished, say US officials.
Ukraine ‘helped the West find itself again’, says Zelensky
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declared his country a “global leader” in a speech to Parliament on Wednesday, telling lawmakers to remain united in the face of Russia’s invasion and praising Ukrainians for helping the West “find itself again”.
Mr Zelensky, in an annual speech held behind closed doors because of Russia’s war, said Ukraine’s military resistance against the Kremlin had reinvigorated a belief in values across the world.
“Thanks to our unity we achieved that which almost no one in the world believed. Almost no one – except us,” he told lawmakers, his Cabinet, other senior officials and the top military brass.
Uzbekistan says 18 children die after taking India-made syrup
Uzbekistan’s health ministry has said at least 18 children have died after consuming a medicinal syrup manufactured by Indian drugmaker Marion Biotech.
The ministry said 18 out of 21 children who took the Doc-1 Max syrup while suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after consuming it.
It is marketed on the company’s website as a treatment for cold and flu symptoms.
Israeli minister sees possible attack on Iran ‘in 2 or 3 years’
Israel could attack Iranian nuclear sites in two or three years, its defence minister said on Wednesday, in unusually explicit comments about a possible timeline.
With international efforts to renew a 2015 nuclear deal having stalled, the Iranians have ramped up uranium enrichment, a process with civilian uses that can also eventually yield fuel for nuclear bombs - though they deny having any such design.
Experts say Iran could potentially raise the fissile purity of its uranium to weapons-grade in short order. But building a deliverable warhead would take it years, they say - an estimate echoed by an Israeli military intelligence general this month.
Football: Liverpool sign Dutch forward Gakpo
Liverpool have signed Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven, the Premier League club said on Wednesday, pipping Manchester United to the Netherlands international’s signature.
Financial details of the fee were not disclosed by either club but British media reported Liverpool will pay an initial fee of £37 million (S$60 million) for the 23-year-old, who scored three goals at the World Cup in Qatar.
The Guardian had reported that United’s Dutch boss Erik ten Hag was interested in signing Gakpo - who had nine goals and 12 assists in 14 Eredivisie games before the World Cup break - before Liverpool entered negotiations and sealed the deal.