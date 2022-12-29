While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 29

US to require negative Covid tests for travellers from China

The United States will require negative Covid-19 tests from all air travellers from China, saying Beijing is not sharing enough information about the surge in coronavirus cases there.

From Jan 5, all air passengers aged two years and older who originate from China must obtain a negative Covid-19 test less than two days before departure and provide it to their airlines.

“The recent rapid increase in Covid-19 transmission in China increases the potential for new variants emerging,” a senior US health official told reporters in a phone briefing.

Beijing has provided only limited data about circulating variants in China to global databases, and testing and reporting on new cases has also diminished, say US officials.

