While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 29

Three Vietnamese tourists, guide killed by Egypt roadside bomb

Three Vietnamese holidaymakers and an Egyptian tour guide were killed when a roadside bomb blast hit their bus as it travelled close to the Giza pyramids outside Cairo.

A statement by Egypt’s public prosecutor’s office said 11 other tourists from Vietnam were wounded along with the Egyptian bus driver when the homemade device exploded at 6.15pm (12.15am on Saturday, Singapore time).

The improvised explosive device was placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya Street in Al-Haram district near the Giza Pyramids.

Armed security personnel quickly deployed to the site and cordoned off the area for inspection.

Suspected illegal immigrant accused of killing California officer arrested

A suspected illegal immigrant accused of shooting to death a California police officer was arrested after a two-day manhunt that President Donald Trump cited in his push for building a wall on the border with Mexico.

Gustavo Arriaga, 33, was arrested in Bakersfield, a city around 300km south of Newman, where police officer Ronil Singh, 33, was shot early on Wednesday.

The officer was shot and killed after pulling the suspect over on suspicion of driving under the influence. The suspect was an illegal immigrant from Mexico who has claimed to be involved with a criminal gang called the Surenos.

Race row after guards clear Cape Town beach

A fresh race row has erupted in South Africa after a private security company allegedly ordered black beachgoers to vacate a fashionable Cape Town over the Christmas holiday.

A sheep was slaughtered on Clifton beach on Friday in a supposed ritual to tackle racism after beachgoers were told to leave the beach by guards last Sunday, two days before Christmas.

Beaches, like many public areas, were segregated under white-minority apartheid rule, and have since been a flashpoint of racial tension in South Africa.

Saudi women step on face veils in social media protest

Saudi women are stepping on the face veils some are made to wear in the conservative kingdom and posting it on social media with the hashtag "the niqab under my foot".

The campaign marks the latest protest against strict dress codes for women in Saudi Arabia, who are required to wear abayas - loose, all-covering robes - in public and in most of the country to cover their hair and faces.

Women took to Twitter with stories of being forced to wear the face veil, using the hashtag. Some posted photos of them stepping on the garment in protest.

Football: Salah now in Emery's top five after PSG snub

Arsenal manager Unai Emery believes Mohamed Salah is now among the world's top five players, despite failing to sign him when he was in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners boss will be in opposition to the Liverpool forward when his Arsenal side face the unbeaten Premier League leaders at Anfield on Saturday.

Egypt international Salah, 26, has scored 59 goals in 78 matches since arriving at Anfield from Italian club Roma before the start of the 2017/18 season.

