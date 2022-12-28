While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 28

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap



President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb 1 for five months to nations that impose the cap.

The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a US$60 (S$80.82)-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec 5 over Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organisations joining them”.

READ MORE HERE

Warmer weather on the way for western New York after deadly blizzard

