While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 28

Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that impose price cap
President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia’s long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb 1 for five months to nations that impose the cap.
The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a US$60 (S$80.82)-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec 5 over Moscow’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.
The decree, published on a government portal and the Kremlin website, was presented as a direct response to “actions that are unfriendly and contradictory to international law by the United States and foreign states and international organisations joining them”.
Warmer weather on the way for western New York after deadly blizzard
Thousands of western New Yorkers were digging out from under four feet of snow (1.2 metres) dumped during a deadly Christmas blizzard, even as the National Weather Service predicted a final two inches of snow on Tuesday.
Western New York was hardest hit by an Arctic deep freeze and sprawling storm front that extended over most of the United States for days as far south as the Mexican border.
“It’s still snowing. But it’s nothing compared to what they got in the last few days, but it could impact snow removal,” said Bob Oravec, a meteorologist with the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
US probes how US$370 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy: Bloomberg News
Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than US$370 million (S$498.39 million) from crypto exchange FTX hours after it filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the case.
The criminal probe into the stolen assets, launched by the Department of Justice is separate from fraud case against FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried, the report added.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan US attorney’s office said he could not confirm or comment on the issue, while DoJ and FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
US House administration arm bans TikTok on official devices
The popular Chinese video app TikTok has been banned from all US House of Representatives-managed devices, according to the House’s administration arm, mimicking a law soon to go into effect banning the app from US government devices.
The app is considered “high risk due to a number of security issues,” the House’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) said in a message sent to all lawmakers and staff on Tuesday, and must be deleted from all devices managed by the House.
The new rule follows a series of moves by US state governments to ban TikTok, owned by Beijing-based ByteDance Ltd, from government devices. As of last week, 19 states have at least partially blocked the app from state-managed devices over concerns that the Chinese government could use the app to track Americans and censor content.
Football: Chelsea cruise back to winning ways against Bournemouth
Kai Havertz and Mason Mount’s early strikes helped Chelsea ease to a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Tuesday to snap a dismal run of five Premier League games without a win.
Graham Potter’s side endured a torrid spell before the World Cup but sparkled on their return to Stamford Bridge against the struggling Cherries to move eighth, six points shy of the top four with a game in hand to come.
However, victory came at a cost as defender Reece James limped off on his return from the knee injury which kept him out of England’s World Cup campaign.