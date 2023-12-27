While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27

Gaza war to last months, Israel army chief says
Israel’s war on Hamas will last for months, Israel’s military chief said on Dec 26, while the United Nations voiced alarm over an escalation of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians over two days in part of the Gaza Strip.
Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on the Gaza border that the war would go on “for many months”.
“There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting,” Mr Halevi said.
“We will reach Hamas’ leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months.”
One dead in Russia strike on Kherson train station
A Russian strike on a train station filled with civilians being evacuated from Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson has killed at least one person and wounded four others, the interior minister said on Dec 26.
“Kherson in the evening. Around 140 civilians waiting at the station for an evacuation train. That’s the moment that the enemy began a massive bombing of the city,” Mr Igor Klymenko said, in a post on Telegram.
One policeman was killed and two civilians and two policemen were wounded by shrapnel, he said.
India police probe reported blast near Israeli embassy
Indian police were investigating reports of a blast near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi on Dec 26 that did not cause any casualties.
Officers cordoned off the embassy as they combed through the surrounding areas, following the report of the late afternoon blast.
“We can confirm that around 5.20pm there was a blast at close proximity to the embassy,” Israeli Embassy spokesman Guy Nir told Reuters, adding that local police and security teams were investigating the incident.
Police detain man in relation to Cologne Cathedral threats
German police said on Dec 26 they had taken into custody a person in connection with a possible attack planned against Cologne Cathedral.
Police on Dec 24 said they were heightening security at the cathedral following indications of a possible attack on New Year’s Eve, and in the wake of government warnings in recent weeks about the rising threat of Islamist violence.
The individual is a 30-year-old Tajik man “about whom there is information relevant to state security”, Cologne police said in a statement, without releasing further details.
Nunez on target as Liverpool beat Burnley to top table
Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League as Darwin Nunez’s first league goal for almost two months helped them to a 2-0 victory at struggling Burnley on Dec 26.
Nunez’s precision finish after six minutes gave Liverpool a flying start at Turf Moor but Juergen Klopp’s side were unable to kill off the hosts as the second goal would not come.
Mohamed Salah was denied by the crossbar and both Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott had goals disallowed as Burnley hung on, but Diogo Jota’s 90th-minute effort sealed the points.