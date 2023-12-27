While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27

Gaza war to last months, Israel army chief says

Israel’s war on Hamas will last for months, Israel’s military chief said on Dec 26, while the United Nations voiced alarm over an escalation of Israeli attacks that killed more than 100 Palestinians over two days in part of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi told reporters in a televised statement on the Gaza border that the war would go on “for many months”.

“There are no magic solutions, there are no shortcuts in dismantling a terrorist organization, only determined and persistent fighting,” Mr Halevi said.

“We will reach Hamas’ leadership too, whether it takes a week or if it takes months.”

