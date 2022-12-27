While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27

Travellers to China will not need to quarantine from Jan 8



China will scrap quarantine measures for overseas arrivals starting Jan 8, health authorities announced on Monday, after nearly three years of strict pandemic border restrictions.

The National Health Commission announced the downgraded containment measures for Covid-19 in an online notice, adding that travellers would only need a PCR test taken 48 hours pre-flight to enter China.

The announcement is the latest move by Beijing to loosen its zero-Covid regime, after it abruptly dropped mandatory testing and lockdowns earlier this month.

