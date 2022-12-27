While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27

Travellers to China will not need to quarantine from Jan 8
China will scrap quarantine measures for overseas arrivals starting Jan 8, health authorities announced on Monday, after nearly three years of strict pandemic border restrictions.
The National Health Commission announced the downgraded containment measures for Covid-19 in an online notice, adding that travellers would only need a PCR test taken 48 hours pre-flight to enter China.
The announcement is the latest move by Beijing to loosen its zero-Covid regime, after it abruptly dropped mandatory testing and lockdowns earlier this month.
‘Travel insanity’: US passengers stranded by winter storm
Thousands of flight cancellations and delays coupled with long lines and missing luggage at airports frustrated US travelers over the Christmas weekend after a massive winter storm snarled airport operations around the country.
The travel disruptions continued into Monday when airlines cancelled over 2,500 flights as of early afternoon, according to flight tracking website FlightAware. The hardest hit was Southwest Airlines with about 1,700 cancellations while Delta Air Lines Inc had over 250 cancellations.
Flight delays within, into or out of the United States totalled over 4,500 as of early afternoon, FlightAware showed.
Woman hurt in Jersey blast dies of injuries
Jersey police said on Monday the death toll from a blast at an apartment building earlier this month had reached 10 after a woman who was injured in the explosion died in hospital.
The blast at a block of flats on the island of Jersey, off the coast of northern France, destroyed the three-storey building in the island’s capital of St Helier.
Kathleen McGinness, 73, who lived in a building adjacent to the one that collapsed, died in hospital on Sunday, police said.
Football: Liverpool make flying start on Premier League’s return
Liverpool got off to the flying start they craved on the Premier League’s return from the World Cup as a 3-1 win at Aston Villa on Monday cut the gap on the top four to five points.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk put the Reds in a commanding position before half-time.
But Jurgen Klopp’s men had to endure some nervy moments in the second half after Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa before teenager Stefan Bajcetic came off the bench to secure the three points with his first senior goal.
Football: Newcastle outclass Leicester to climb to second
Newcastle United striker Joelinton won a penalty and netted a first-half header in a 3-0 thrashing of Leicester City that took his side up to second in the Premier League table on Monday.
Leicester defender Daniel Amartey got the match off to a terrible start for the hosts, gifting Newcastle a penalty when he chopped down Joelinton after 86 seconds, and striker Chris Wood blasted the spot-kick into the middle of the net.
It was a welcome goal for the 31-year-old New Zealander, who played for Leicester from 2013-15 and was only in the team due to Callum Wilson being ruled out through illness.