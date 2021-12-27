While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27

Covid-19 vaccination to be mandatory for approval of new PR, work, student and long-term visit passes from Feb 1

Vaccination will be a mandatory condition for the approval of new applications for work passes, long-term passes and permanent residence in Singapore from Feb 1 next year.

Those renewing their work passes will also have to be vaccinated.

This, however, will not apply to children aged below 12 and those who are medically ineligible for vaccination

