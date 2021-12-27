While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27

Covid-19 vaccination to be mandatory for approval of new PR, work, student and long-term visit passes from Feb 1
Vaccination will be a mandatory condition for the approval of new applications for work passes, long-term passes and permanent residence in Singapore from Feb 1 next year.
Those renewing their work passes will also have to be vaccinated.
This, however, will not apply to children aged below 12 and those who are medically ineligible for vaccination
Fauci vows more testing as Covid-19's Omicron hammers US
Top US pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci on Sunday (Dec 26) acknowledged a Covid-19 "testing problem" as the Omicron strain overwhelms the nation, and he vowed to make more tests available to Americans next month.
"One of the problems is that that's not going to be totally available to everyone until we get to January, and there are still some issues now of people having trouble getting tested," Fauci told ABC talk show This Week.
"But we're addressing the testing problem," he added, saying it should be corrected "very soon."
Coronavirus: Israel's Bennett tests negative for Covid-19 after daughter infected
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tested negative on Sunday (Dec 26) for Covid-19 after his 14-year-old daughter was infected by the coronavirus, his office said.
Bennett had left the weekly meeting of his cabinet and headed home to self-isolate after learning of his daughter's positive test, which came amid fast-spreading infections in Israel caused by the Omicron variant.
Bennett later took a PCR test, which came out negative, but decided to remain in isolation for the time being as a precaution, his office said in a statement. Bennett received a vaccine booster shot on Aug 20.
Large Israel bird flu outbreak kills 2,000 wild cranes
A bird flu outbreak has killed more than 2,000 wild cranes on a reserve in northern Israel, an unusually high toll for the seasonal flu, the parks authority said Sunday (Dec 26).
In addition to the 2,000 dead, another 10,000 are believed to be infected, Ohad Hatsofe, a specialist at the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, told AFP.
The virus affects Israel annually, but this year's outbreak is much larger than previous years, said Uri Naveh, a senior scientist at the authority.
Football: Leaders Man City hit six after Leicester scare
Manchester City powered six points clear at the top of the Premier League after quashing Leicester's comeback bid in a pulsating 6-3 win on Sunday (Dec 26).
Pep Guardiola's rampant side scored four times in the opening 25 minutes of a Christmas cracker at the Etihad Stadium.
Kevin De Bruyne struck first before Riyad Mahrez converted a penalty.