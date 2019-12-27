While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 27

Merkel plans Turkey trip to preserve migrant pact: Report

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will visit Turkey next month to urge President Tayyip Erdogan to uphold the migration pact he agreed with the European Union, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported, responding to fears that conflict in Syria could unleash a new refugee wave.

Erdogan warned on Sunday that Turkey, which already hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, would not be able to handle a new wave of migrants if Syrian-Russian attempts to retake rebel-held Idlib province sent more people fleeing.

A German government spokeswoman declined to confirm Sueddeutsche Zeitung's report on Thursday, saying only that Merkel's travel plans were always announced on the Friday of the preceding week.

Under the 2015 migration pact, Turkey hosts refugees heading for Europe in exchange for financial support.

EU chief writes 'love letter' to Britain over Brexit

A top Brussels official has written a "love letter" to Britain expressing his grief at its decision to leave the European Union - and stressing it was always welcome back.

"I know you now. And I love you. For who you are and what you gave me. I'm like an old lover. I know your strengths and weaknesses," European Commission Vice-President Frans Timmermans wrote in Thursday's edition of The Guardian newspaper.

"You have decided to leave. It breaks my heart, but I respect that decision," he added in a missive titled "My love letter to Britain: family ties can never really be severed".

Netanyahu seen remaining at Likud helm as party votes ahead of March ballot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have faced down a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday when his Likud party held a leadership vote in the run-up to a March national election, the country’s third in under a year.

An exit poll cited by the political correspondent for Israel’s Channel 12 news predicted that Netanyahu, head of Likud for the past 14 years, would retain the right-wing party’s leadership with 71.52 per cent of votes.

The challenge by Gideon Saar, whom the exit poll gave 28.48 per cent of votes, has added to pressures that have mounted this year on the four-term premier, who is under indictment and fighting for political survival.

Football: Lampard blames home pressure after 2-0 loss to Southampton

Playing at home is giving Chelsea the blues.

Coach Frank Lampard blamed the pressure of expectation at Stamford Bridge for inhibiting his players after a 2-0 home defeat against Southampton on Thursday.

Chelsea had not lost consecutive league games at home since 2011.

Skier Vonn gives engagement ring to hockey star boyfriend and he says 'yes'

Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a “non traditional” move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes ☺️! Women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings! #MerryChristmas #equality pic.twitter.com/hhdm85RoWi — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) December 25, 2019

Olympic ski champion Lindsey Vonn believes women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings.

So on Christmas Day, she gave one to boyfriend PK Subban, the Canadian-born New Jersey Devils defenceman.

"On our 2 year anniversary, in a 'non traditional' move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes!" Vonn posted on Twitter. "Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

