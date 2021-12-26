While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 26

US airlines scrap hundreds of Christmas Day flights due to Omicron

US airlines cancelled more than 900 flights on Saturday, the second straight day of massive cancellations as surging Covid-19 infections have sidelined some pilots and other crew members, upending plans for tens of thousands of holiday travellers over the Christmas weekend.

A total of 913 Christmas Day flights, including domestic flights and those into or out of the country, were cancelled, up from 690 on Christmas Eve, according to a running tally on flight-tracking website FlightAware.com.

Around 1,110 flights were delayed.

The Christmas holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and crew need to be quarantined.

