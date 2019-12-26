While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 26

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas': Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby streets.

The protests have been largely peaceful for much of December after pro-democracy candidates overwhelmingly won district council elections the month before.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leaders have made no concessions to the protesters, despite acknowledging their defeat in the polls, and the rallies have turned more confrontational over the festive period.

There were no major clashes, but with impromptu crowds forming to shout abuse at the deeply unpopular officers, who have been accused of using excessive force, police briefly fired tear gas in Mong Kok, a popular protest area.

Iran restricts Internet access before possible new protests: Reports

Iran's authorities have restricted mobile Internet access in several provinces, an Iranian news agency reported on Wednesday, a day before new protests were expected to kick off following calls for demonstrations on social media.

Social media posts, along with some relatives of people killed in unrest last month, have called for renewed protests and for ceremonies to commemorate the dead to be held on Thursday.

The protests were initially sparked in November by hikes in gasoline prices but demonstrators quickly expanded their demands to cover calls for more political freedom and other issues.

Protests continue in India against new citizenship law

More than a thousand students, artists and writers protested in India's capital and northeastern Assam state on Wednesday against a new citizenship law introduced by the Hindu nationalist-led government that excludes Muslims.

In Gauhati, Assam's capital, protesters sang patriotic songs urging unity, painted on canvases and created a sculpture. One of the paintings showed independence leader Mohandas Gandhi stabbed in the heart, while others depicted protests with blood in the streets.

The protest was organised by the All Assam Students' Union, the Gauhati Artists Guild and the Saru Kala Parishad, an artists' organisation.

Chinese restaurants in the US are closing and that's a good thing, the owners say

More than 40 years after buying Eng's, a Chinese-American restaurant in the Hudson Valley, Tom Sit is reluctantly considering retirement.

For much of his life, Sit has worked here seven days a week, 12 hours a day. He cooks in the same kitchen where he worked as a young immigrant from China. He seats his regulars at the same tables where his three daughters did homework.

Two years ago, at the insistence of his wife, Faye Lee Sit, he started taking off one day a week. Still, it's not sustainable. He's 76, and they're going to be grandparents soon. Working 80 hours a week is just too hard. But his grown daughters, who have college degrees and good-paying jobs, don't intend to take over.

Manchester United complacent against mid-table teams: Jesse Lingard

Manchester United's inconsistent start to the season during which they have struggled against mid-table teams can be attributed to complacency, according to midfielder Jesse Lingard.

United, eighth in the standings, have beaten top sides like Manchester City, Leicester City, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur but lost to Crystal Palace, West Ham United, Newcastle United and bottom side Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have employed an effective counter-attacking strategy against the stronger teams but they have come unstuck against opponents who defend deep.

