While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 25

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in Christmas deep freeze
A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left about a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travellers making last-minute dashes for Christmas.
At least 17 weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states as heavy snow, howling winds and dangerously frigid temperatures kept much of the nation, including the normally temperate south, in a frozen grip for a third straight day.
The “bomb cyclone” winter storm, one of the fiercest in decades, had already forced the cancellation of 2,700 US flights on Saturday and the delay of 6,200 more, a day after nearly 6,000 were scrapped, according to tracking website Flightaware.com.
The biting cold is an immediate concern for the roughly one million electricity customers who were still without power as of 1830 GMT Saturday, according to tracker poweroutage.us.
Taliban ban women from working in national, international NGOs
Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after “serious complaints” about their dress code, the Ministry of Economy told AFP on Saturday.
The order threatened to suspend the operating licences of NGOs that failed to implement the directive.
The latest restriction comes less than a week after the Taliban authorities banned women from attending universities, prompting global outrage and protests.
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature
Twitter restored a feature that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.
Reuters reported on Friday that the feature was taken down a few days ago, citing two people familiar with the matter, who said the removal was ordered by the social media platform’s owner Elon Musk.
After publication of the story, Twitter head of trust and safety Ella Irwin confirmed the removal and called it temporary.
British PM Sunak criticised for asking homeless man if he ‘works in business’
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced criticism on Saturday for seeming out of touch with ordinary people when he asked a homeless man at a charity whether he “worked in business” and wanted to get into the finance industry.
Sunak, a former Goldman Sachs banker and one of Britain’s wealthiest people, was serving breakfast at a homeless shelter in London on Friday, when he began chatting with a man who identified himself as Dean.
“Do you work in business?“ the prime minister asks the man at one point during the conversation, as he hands him a plate of sausages, toast and eggs.
Football: Messi to extend contract with Paris St Germain, BBC Sport says
Argentina’s World Cup winning captain Lionel Messi is to sign a one-year extension with his current club Paris St Germain, with the option of an additional year, according to BBC Sport.
Messi’s current contract ends in June 2023.
The footballer’s father Jorge has been negotiating with PSG director of football Luis Campos for months, the BBC said, and the agreement comes after a meeting with the club’s Qatari owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Doha.