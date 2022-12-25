While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 25

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in Christmas deep freeze

A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left about a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travellers making last-minute dashes for Christmas.

At least 17 weather-related deaths have been confirmed across eight states as heavy snow, howling winds and dangerously frigid temperatures kept much of the nation, including the normally temperate south, in a frozen grip for a third straight day.

The “bomb cyclone” winter storm, one of the fiercest in decades, had already forced the cancellation of 2,700 US flights on Saturday and the delay of 6,200 more, a day after nearly 6,000 were scrapped, according to tracking website Flightaware.com.

The biting cold is an immediate concern for the roughly one million electricity customers who were still without power as of 1830 GMT Saturday, according to tracker poweroutage.us.

