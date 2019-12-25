While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 25

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to disperse Christmas Eve protesters

Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in shopping malls and in a prime tourist district as pro-democracy rallies escalated into Christmas Eve chaos.

Protesters inside the malls threw umbrellas and other objects at police who responded by beating some demonstrators with batons, with one pointing his gun at the crowd, but not firing.

Some demonstrators occupied the main roads and blocked traffic outside the malls and nearby luxury hotels in the Tsim Sha Tsui tourist district of Kowloon.

New Boeing 737 Max documents show 'very disturbing' employee concerns: US House aide

Boeing Co documents now under review by a US government committee appear to point to a"very disturbing" picture of commentary from the planemaker's employees over the grounded 737 MAX aircraft, a House of Representatives transportation infrastructure committee aide said on Tuesday (Dec 24).

The documents, submitted to the committee late on Monday, discussed concerns over Boeing's commitment to safety, along with efforts by some employees to ensure the company's production plans were not diverted by regulators or others, said the aide, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Boeing was not immediately available for comment.

The documents were submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on the same day Boeing announced the firing of its chief executive Dennis Muilenburg amid a crisis following its handling of the aftermath of two fatal crashes involving the best-selling 737 MAX.





The 737 MAX has been grounded since March. PHOTO: AP





Trump says he and Xi will sign China trade deal





In this photo taken on June 29, 2019, US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan. PHOTO: REUTERS





US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Dec 24) he and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a signing ceremony to sign the first phase of the US-China trade deal agreed to this month.

"We will be having a signing ceremony, yes," Trump told reporters. "We will ultimately, yes, when we get together. And we'll be having a quicker signing because we want to get it done. The deal is done, it's just being translated right now."

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Dec 13 that representatives from both countries would sign the Phase 1 trade deal agreement in the first week of January.

Uber co-founder Kalanick leaves board of directors





Uber Technologies Inc's co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick stepped down from the company's helm in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. PHOTO: REUTERS





Uber Technologies Inc's co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick will resign from its board of directors by the end of the year, the company said on Tuesday (Dec 24).

Kalanick, who helped found Uber in 2009, stepped down from the company's helm in June 2017 under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks. Kalanick's pugnacious style turned Uber into the world's largest ride-services company that revolutionised the taxi industry and challenged transportation regulations worldwide.

"Very few entrepreneurs have built something as profound as Travis Kalanick did with Uber. I'm enormously grateful for Travis' vision and tenacity while building Uber, and for his expertise as a board member," Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in a statement.

Football: Tottenham fail with appeal against Son red card





Referee Anthony Taylor shows a red card to Tottenham's Son Heung-min during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, on Dec 22, 2019. PHOTO: AP





Tottenham Hotspur have failed with their appeal against Son Heung-min's red card, the Football Association announced Tuesday (Dec 24).

The South Korean winger saw red in the second half of Spurs' 2-0 loss at home to Chelsea in a spiteful London derby on Sunday after VAR confirmed he had kicked out at Blues defender Antonio Rudiger after being fouled.

Tottenham launched an appeal but the FA upheld his red card, meaning Son will now serve a three-game ban ruling him out of the matches at home to Brighton on Boxing Day, and at Norwich and Southampton on Saturday and New Year's Day respectively.

