While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 24

US deep freeze disrupts travel, cuts power ahead of holiday
More than two-thirds of the US population was under an extreme weather alert on Friday as a deep freeze enveloped much of the country ahead of the holiday weekend, thwarting travel plans, knocking out power to homes and businesses and causing at least three deaths.
With a column of bitter cold that stretched from Texas to Montana starting to march eastward, more than 240 million people were under weather advisories on Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Hard-freeze warnings were posted in parts of the Southern states of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
In Kentucky, two people were killed in car accidents and a homeless person died, Governor Andy Beshear announced on Friday.
Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of US Covid-19 cases
The highly contagious Omicron subvariant XBB jumped to 18 per cent of national prevalence and accounted for more than 50 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the Northeast US, coinciding with holiday travel for millions of Americans.
In the week ended Dec 24, XBB was estimated to account for 18.3 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the United States, up from 11.2 per cent in the previous week, according to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday (CDC).
XBB is a subvariant of the BA.2 variant.
Ukraine eyes bigger diplomatic footprint in Africa, Asia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that Kyiv would intensify diplomatic efforts in Africa, Latin America and Asia to take advantage of “colossal economic potential” and other international benefits.
African countries have had varying responses to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as some countries like South Africa have close trade and security ties with Russia they do not want to jeopardise.
In his nightly video address, Mr Zelensky said diplomats would focus on countries where Ukraine has lesser influence, particularly in the Global South.
Spain arrests New Zealander on FBI’s most-wanted list
Spanish police said on Friday they had arrested a man on the FBI’s 10 most-wanted list for a string of sex trafficking and pornography offences involving minors.
The man, a 40-year-old New Zealander, was arrested after being spotted in a hotel in central Madrid where he was staying under a false name to avoid being caught, the police said.
Although they only identified him by his initials, MJP, a source confirmed it was Michael James Pratt who features on the FBI’s list of 10 most-wanted criminals.
Tennis: Nadal confident he will be competitive in Australia
Rafa Nadal is aiming to successfully defend his Australian Open title at the first Grand Slam of the year in January after an injury-plagued 2022 despite arriving a bit short of his peak level, the Spaniard said on Friday.
The 36-year-old has been training in the last few days after a Latin American exhibition tour alongside Norwegian third-ranked Casper Ruud.
“I arrived on the 3rd (of December). I spent almost a week doing nothing, which was the right thing to do,” Nadal told Spanish newspaper As.