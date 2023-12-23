While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 23

UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after US abstains

The United Nations Security Council on Dec 22 adopted a resolution to boost humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip that stopped short of a call for a ceasefire after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a United States veto.

The resolution “calls for urgent steps to immediately allow safe, unhindered, and expanded humanitarian access and to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities.”

Amid global outrage over a rising Gaza death toll in 11 weeks of war between Israel and Hamas and a worsening humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave, the US abstained to allow the 15-member council to adopt a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates.

The remaining council members voted for the resolution except for Russia which also abstained, having favored an initial draft that called for “an urgent and sustainable cessation of hostilities” to allow aid access.

