While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 22

UK isolated over coronavirus strain as EU watchdog approves vaccine

Countries around the world closed their borders to Britain Monday (Dec 21) in a race to contain a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus as the European Union neared approval of its first jab for the bloc's vaccination campaign.

Dozens of countries from India to Argentina suspended flights from the UK in fear of the new virus strain, delivering a bleak reminder that the pandemic is far from under control a year after it began even as vaccinations bring a rush of optimism.

European stocks, oil prices and the British pound all plummeted over the developments.

READ MORE HERE

WHO says no need for major alarm over new coronavirus strain

The World Health Organization cautioned against major alarm over a new, highly infectious variant of the coronavirus that has emerged in Britain, saying this was a normal part of a pandemic’s evolution.

WHO officials even put a positive light on the discovery of the new strains that prompted a slew of alarmed countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain and South Africa, saying new tools to track the virus were working.

“We have to find a balance. It’s very important to have transparency, it’s very important to tell the public the way it is, but it’s also important to get across that this is a normal part of virus evolution,” WHO emergencies chief Mike Ryan told an online briefing.

READ MORE HERE

Biden gets coronavirus vaccine as US inoculation effort mounts

Joe Biden received the injection from Tabe Masa, Nurse and Head of Employee Health Services at Christiana Hospital.PHOTO: REUTERS

US President-elect Joe Biden received his first injected dose of the Covid-19 vaccine on live on television on Monday (Dec 21) in an effort to boost confidence in its safety ahead of its wide distribution next year.

Biden has said he would make the fight against the coronavirus, which has killed more than 315,000 Americans and infected more than 17.5 million, his top priority when he takes office on Jan 20.

At age 78, he is in the high-risk group for the highly contagious respiratory disease.

READ MORE HERE

Russian opposition leader Navalny says he tricked FSB agent into admitting poisoning

Alexei Navalny disguised his phone number and presented himself as an aide to Security Council chief Nikolai Patrushev.PHOTO: REUTERS

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny claimed on Monday (Dec 21) that he had tricked a security agent into admitting that the FSB domestic intelligence agency sought to kill him this summer and placed poison into his underwear.

In a bombshell blog post, the Kremlin critic said he called a man called Konstantin Kudryavtsev, claiming he was a chemical weapons expert with the Federal Security Service.

"I called my killer. He confessed everything," Mr Navalny said on Twitter.

READ MORE HERE

Outrage after Miss France runner-up gets anti-Semitic abuse

April Benayoum became the subject of hate messages after saying at the event that her father is of Israeli origin.PHOTO: AFP

French prosecutors on Monday (Dec 21) opened an investigation into a torrent of anti-Semitic social media messages aimed at the runner-up of the latest Miss France contest.

April Benayoum, 21, who holds the title of Miss Provence and competed for the national crown on Saturday, became the subject of hate messages after saying at the event that her father is of Israeli origin.

The insults - such as "Hitler forgot about this one" and "Don't vote for a Jew" - were posted mainly on Twitter and drew condemnation from politicians and associations.

READ MORE HERE