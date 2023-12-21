While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 21

Israel finds tunnels from Hamas leaders’ homes

Israeli forces uncovered a network of tunnels running deep beneath central Gaza City from properties registered to Yahya Sinwar and other senior Hamas organisers of the Oct 7 attacks on Israel, the military said on Dec 20.

The tunnels were found when soldiers secured a central area of the city in recent days, spokesman Peter Lerner told reporters.

Accessed by spiral staircases and an elevator up to 20m below ground, the tunnels were kitted out with electricity, plumbing, surveillance cameras and heavy blast doors, according to images shared with reporters by the military.

“This complex, both above and below ground, was a centre of power for Hamas’ military and political wings,” Lieutenant-Colonel Lerner said.

