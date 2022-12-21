While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 21

Zelensky plans US visit - first trip abroad since war began

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could travel to Washington and visit the US Capitol on Wednesday, though the trip has not yet been confirmed and security concerns could force a change in plans, a source familiar with the planning said on Tuesday.

Punchbowl News first reported the possible trip, which would be Mr Zelensky’s first outside Ukraine since Russia launched its assault on the country on Feb 24.

His visit could also include a stop at the White House, CNN reported.

Both media outlets cited sources familiar with the matter.

