While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 21

Zelensky plans US visit - first trip abroad since war began
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could travel to Washington and visit the US Capitol on Wednesday, though the trip has not yet been confirmed and security concerns could force a change in plans, a source familiar with the planning said on Tuesday.
Punchbowl News first reported the possible trip, which would be Mr Zelensky’s first outside Ukraine since Russia launched its assault on the country on Feb 24.
His visit could also include a stop at the White House, CNN reported.
Both media outlets cited sources familiar with the matter.
Video shows Biden saying Iran nuclear deal is ‘dead’
US President Joe Biden said last month that the multi-state deal with Iran to limit its nuclear programme was “dead,” but he would not announce that publicly, according to a video that surfaced on Tuesday.
The video, which appears genuine and was apparently taken on Nov 3 during Biden’s visit to California, shows him being asked by a woman to announce that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is no longer in effect.
“President Biden, could you please announce that the JCPOA is dead,” the woman, who appears to wear a hair ribbon in Iran’s flag colours, asks as Mr Biden passes by shaking hands.
US offers Covid-19 vaccines to China to stem outbreak
The United States on Tuesday offered to share vaccines with China to stem soaring Covid-19 cases, saying containing the outbreak was in the interest of the world.
It is unlikely that China would accept the offer from the US, its frequent adversary, after Beijing invested heavily in Covid-19 diplomacy that included shipping its home-grown vaccines around the world.
“It’s important that all countries focus on getting people vaccinated and making testing and treatment easily available,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
Europe gripped by worst ever bird flu outbreak
Europe has been gripped by its “most devastating” ever outbreak of bird flu in the past year, European health authorities said on Tuesday, as experts study the feasibility of vaccinations.
Between October 2021 and September 2022, around 2,500 outbreaks of bird flu were detected on farms in 37 European countries, the European Food Safety Authority, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the EU said.
In that time, “some 50 million birds were slaughtered” on affected farms, the EFSA reported.
World Cup: Millions flood Buenos Aires, players airlifted
Millions of ecstatic Argentines flooded onto the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday to cheer the country’s World Cup-winning soccer squad led by Lionel Messi, with the heaving crowd bringing the open-top bus parade to a standstill.
The players were unable to reach the central Obelisco monument as planned due to security concerns because of size of the crowd, estimated by local media at four million people.
They were transferred from their parade bus to helicopters.