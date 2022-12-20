While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 20

Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges: US Capitol riot panel
The US House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Monday asked federal prosecutors to charge Donald Trump with obstruction and insurrection for his role in sparking the deadly riot.
The Democratic-led select committee’s request to the Justice Department is non-binding, but comes as a special counsel is overseeing two other federal probes of the Republican former president related to his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat, and the removal of classified files from the White House.
The panel asked the Justice Department to charge Trump with obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements and aiding or inciting and insurrection.
“An insurrection is a rebellion against the authority of the United States. It is a grave federal offence, anchored in the Constitution itself,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the select committee member, as he announced the charges.
EU countries agree gas price cap to contain energy crisis
European Union energy ministers on Monday agreed a gas price cap, after weeks of talks on the emergency measure that has split opinion across the bloc as it seeks to tame the energy crisis.
The cap is the 27-country EU’s latest attempt to lower gas prices that have pushed energy bills higher and driven record-high inflation this year after Russia cut off most of its gas deliveries to Europe.
Ministers agreed to trigger a cap if prices exceed 180 euros ($191.11) per megawatt hour for three days on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF) gas hub’s front-month contract, which serves as the European benchmark.
Putin says Russia has ‘no interest’ in absorbing Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday his country has “no interest” in absorbing Belarus, Moscow’s main ally that heavily depends on it for cheap oil and loans.
“Russia has no interest in absorbing anyone, this would simply make no sense,” Putin said, answering a question from a journalist, saying such rumours came from “ill-wishers”.
The Kremlin has for years sought to deepen integration with Belarus, but its strongman Alexander Lukashenko resisted outright unification with Russia despite being a key ally.
Amber Heard settles defamation case with ex Johnny Depp
Actress Amber Heard announced Monday that she had made the “very difficult” decision to settle the multi-million-dollar defamation case brought against her by her former husband Johnny Depp.
Heard, in a post on Instagram, did not reveal the terms of the settlement, which comes after a Virginia jury ordered her to pay US$10 million (S$13.5 million) to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.
Heard said she was dropping her appeal of the damages awarded by the jury and settling the case because she “simply cannot go through” another trial.
Fortnite maker Epic Games to pay $706 million over US child privacy violation allegations
Epic Games, the maker of video-game blockbuster Fortnite, agreed to pay US$520 million (S$706 million) to the US Federal Trade Commission on Monday for violating child privacy laws and duping minors and adults to make unintended purchases online.
The FTC said the settlements from one of the biggest names in video gaming set records with Epic Games found responsible for knowingly targeting under-13 players of Fortnite and subjecting children to harassment and trauma in chat rooms.
In its complaint, the FTC said that Epic Games was aware that many children were playing Fortnite and collected their information without parental consent as is required by US law.