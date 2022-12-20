While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 20

Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges: US Capitol riot panel

The US House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol on Monday asked federal prosecutors to charge Donald Trump with obstruction and insurrection for his role in sparking the deadly riot.

The Democratic-led select committee’s request to the Justice Department is non-binding, but comes as a special counsel is overseeing two other federal probes of the Republican former president related to his attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat, and the removal of classified files from the White House.

The panel asked the Justice Department to charge Trump with obstruction of an official proceeding of Congress, conspiracy to defraud the United States, making false statements and aiding or inciting and insurrection.

“An insurrection is a rebellion against the authority of the United States. It is a grave federal offence, anchored in the Constitution itself,” said Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat on the select committee member, as he announced the charges.

READ MORE HERE

EU countries agree gas price cap to contain energy crisis