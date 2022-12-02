While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 2

Biden ready to speak to Russia’s Putin over end to war

US President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would be willing to speak to Vladimir Putin for the first time since the Ukraine invasion if the Russian leader truly wants to end the war.

Mr Biden was speaking during a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, who has said he will speak again to Mr Putin after his trip to Washington and has warned against cutting off the Russian leader.

At a joint news conference with Mr Macron, Mr Biden said he had no immediate plans to contact Mr Putin but left open the possibility.

“I’m prepared to speak with Mr Putin if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he’s looking for a way to end the war. He hasn’t done that yet,” Mr Biden said.

