While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 2

Five killed, including baby, as car ploughs into pedestrians

Five people including a nine-month-old baby were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when a speeding car ploughed into a pedestrian area in the western German city of Trier in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act.

Witnesses said people screamed in panic and some were thrown into the air by the car as it crashed through the shopping zone.

“We have arrested one person, one vehicle has been secured,” police said, adding that a 51-year-old German suspect from the Trier area had been overpowered within minutes of the incident and was now being questioned.

Prosecutor Peter Fritzen later told a news conference the suspect had drunk a significant amount of alcohol, and authorities were not working on the assumption that there was any Islamist militant motive to the incident.

READ MORE HERE

Mother in Sweden 'kept son locked up for decades'

A woman in Sweden suspected of holding her son captive inside their apartment for decades has been arrested, police said on Tuesday, with reports claiming the man was found undernourished with infected sores on his body and almost no teeth.

Stockholm police spokesman Ola Osterling told AFP the man had been "locked up for a very long time" in the apartment in a southern Stockholm suburb but refused to comment on local reports he had been held for 28 years.

Neighbours said they had not seen the son, now 41, for years - or ever.

READ MORE HERE

French rescuers rig crate to help obese man stuck in home

French rescuers had to go to extremes to evacuate a man suffering from morbid obesity from his flat on Tuesday, after he was immobilised in his home following an accident last year.

Some 50 rescuers and a crane were used in the operation in the southern city of Perpignan.

Estimated to weigh between 250 and 300 kilos, the man, identified as"Alain P", had been unable to move from the floor after falling out of bed a year ago.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Maradona's shirt is not for sale, says Steve Hodge

Former England midfielder Steve Hodge says he has spent a week fending off potential buyers for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona in the infamous 1986 World Cup quarter-final but insists it is not for sale.

Hodge, 58, swopped shirts with Maradona after England's 2-1 defeat in Mexico City's Azteca Stadium, the match in which Maradona scored his so-called "Hand of God" goal before also scoring one of the best ever seen at a World Cup.

The iconic player's death last week, aged 60, has created a frenzy of interest in the shirt, which belongs to Hodge but resides in England's National Football Museum in Manchester, and an American sports memorabilia expert said it could be available for US$2 million (S$2.6 million).

READ MORE HERE

Juno, Inception star comes out as transgender

The Oscar-nominated star of Juno has come out as transgender, introducing himself as Elliot Page on Tuesday in social media posts that voiced joy at sharing the news – but also fear over a possible backlash.

In a landmark move for a top Hollywood actor, the performer formerly known as Ellen Page thanked supporters in the trans community for helping him on his journey to “finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.”

“I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer,” wrote the Canadian-born Page, who has recently starred in Netflix superhero series The Umbrella Academy.

READ MORE HERE