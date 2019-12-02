While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 2

London Bridge attack: Families pay tribute to victims as police name pair

British police on Sunday named the two victims who died in the London Bridge terror attack, as their families paid glowing tributes to the pair.

Jack Merritt, 25, from Cambridgeshire in eastern England, and 23-year-old Saskia Jones of Warwickshire in the West Midlands, were both killed by convicted terrorist Usman Khan during his rampage Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Merritt, a course coordinator at Cambridge University's criminology institute, and Jones, a volunteer, died as they helped host an event near London Bridge to mark five years of a prisoner rehabilitation initiative.

Khan - a participant in the programme during some of his roughly eight years of prior imprisonment for terrorism offences - showed up armed with two knives and stabbed five people.

New EU leadership takes office touting green ambition

The EU's new leadership took office on Sunday, one month later then planned, promising a more united Europe that would be ready to face major challenges, especially fighting climate change.

Germany's Ursula von der Leyen became president of the European Commission and marked the occasion in a short ceremony with her top EU counterparts, including EU Council President Charles Michel who also started on Sunday.

The team took the reins as the 28-member union is faced with a mountain of difficulties, including the Brexit divorce with Britain and rising tensions with superpowers China and the United States.

Trump off to London for Nato summit, under pressure to steer clear of British election

US President Donald Trump leaves on Monday for a Nato summit in London and he is under pressure from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resist the temptation to wade into the British election campaign coming up later in December.

As a presidential candidate in 2016 and then as president since early 2017, Trump has shown no restraint in showing support for Britain's exit from the European Union and critiquing the politicians involved in the country's long-running Brexit debate.

But with Johnson leading polls as he faces Dec 12 elections, the prime minister who is hosting the London Nato summit wants Trump to mind the guard-rails, putting Trump in the unusual position of trying to avoid his normal impulse to comment on whatever he wishes.

More frustration for Solskjaer as Manchester United held by Villa

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered another frustrating afternoon as his team were held to a 2-2 draw at home to lowly Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

United came back through an own goal and a Victor Lindelof header to lead after falling behind to an 11th minute Jack Grealish goal but had to settle for a point that leaves them in ninth place, 22 points adrift of Liverpool after 14 games.

Solskjaer's side now face two big tests with their former manager Jose Mourinho returning with Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday before the Manchester derby at the Etihad on Saturday.

Online sales break Black Friday record as clicks beat queues

Black Friday hit a record US$7.4 billion (S$10.1 billion) in US online sales as many shoppers spent the day clicking instead of lining up to buy.

It was the second biggest US online sales day ever, behind 2018 Cyber Monday's US$7.9 billion, according to a survey of 80 of the top 100 US online retailers from Adobe Analytics.

Shoppers increasingly favour buying online from the start of the holiday season, rather than waiting for Cyber Monday as they may have a few years ago.

