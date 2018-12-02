While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 2

US markets to close Wednesday in honour of Bush

American stock markets will close Wednesday (Dec 5) in tribute to former president George H.W. Bush, who died Friday aged 94.

President Donald Trump has declared Wednesday a day of national mourning. He plans to attend Bush's state funeral, which is expected to take place in Washington that day.

In addition, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), the Nasdaq and the Chicago Stock Exchange will observe a minute of silence at 9:20 am local time.

China and US infrastructure funding initiatives both welcomed, says PM Lee

Infrastructure funding programmes like China's Belt and Road Initiative and the US' Better Utilisation of Investment Leading to Development (Build) Act are welcomed, especially by developing countries in Asia, because most countries and international financial institutions are not able to pay for needed infrastructure on their own, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the Group of 20 leaders' summit on Saturday.

"It is beyond the means of governments to fund all the infrastructure they need. International financial institutions like the World Bank will have a role to play but they won't have enough resources either," said Mr Lee in a brief speech during a session on infrastructure, energy transitions and a sustainable food future.





His comments come two weeks after the US and China sparred over their infrastructure financing plans at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Papua New Guinea.

Egyptian actress to face trial for wearing racy dress





Rania Youssef appeared at the closing session of the Cairo International Film Festival wearing a revealing black lacy dress over a tight black body with her legs showing underneath. PHOTO: AFP





An Egyptian actress is set to face trial in January for wearing a see-through dress at the Cairo film festival this week that showed her legs, a judicial source said Saturday.

Rania Youssef appeared at the closing session Thursday of the Cairo International Film Festival wearing a revealing black lacy dress over a tight black bodysuit with her legs showing underneath.

This prompted two lawyers to lodge a suit against her accusing the actress of "inciting debauchery", a charge that could land her in jail for up to five years if she is convicted, the source said.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas marry in Indian royal palace: People magazine





Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and US singer Nick Jonas are due to have a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Dec 2, 2018, and host a reception in New Delhi next week. PHOTO: EPA-EFE





"Quantico" actor and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra married US singer Nick Jonas on Saturday in a Christian ceremony attended by close family and friends at one of India's most opulent royal palaces, People magazine reported.

The couple are due to have a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony on Sunday and host a reception in New Delhi next week.

The bride, groom and other members of the wedding party wore outfits designed by Ralph Lauren, the design house said on its Twitter account.

Football: Sterling sparkles as City move five points clear, Palace end winless run





Manchester City's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, Britain, on Dec 1, 2018. PHOTO: EPA-EFE





Manchester City moved five points clear at the top of the Premier League as Raheem Sterling inspired a 3-1 win over Bournemouth, while Crystal Palace clinched a crucial 2-0 victory over relegation rivals Burnley on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side racked up their sixth successive league win thanks to a second half surge after Bournemouth shocked the Etihad Stadium.

City hold a significant lead over second placed Liverpool, but they can close the gap back to two points if they beat Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

