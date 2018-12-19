While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 19

Trump agrees to shut down his charity

President Donald Trump has agreed to shut down his embattled personal charity and to give away its remaining money amid allegations that he used the foundation for his personal and political benefit, New York Attorney-General Barbara Underwood has announced.

Underwood said that the Donald J. Trump Foundation is dissolving as her office pursues its lawsuit against the charity, Trump and his three eldest children.

The suit, filed in June, alleged “persistently illegal conduct” at the foundation, which Trump began in 1987.

Underwood is continuing to seek more than US$2.8 million (S$3.8 million) in restitution and has asked a judge to ban the Trumps temporarily from serving on the boards of other New York nonprofit organisations.

READ MORE HERE

Judge blasts Trump ex-adviser Flynn for lying to FBI, delays sentencing

A US judge fiercely criticised President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to FBI agents, and delayed sentencing to ensure Flynn cooperates fully with an investigation into possible collusion between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

During the sentencing hearing, US District Judge Emmet Sullivan told the retired lieutenant-general that he “arguably” had sold out his country.

Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to FBI agents about his conversations with Sergei Kislyak, Russia ambassador in Washington at the time.

READ MORE HERE

British tabloids fall out of love with 'Duchess Difficult' Meghan

The honeymoon period for former actress and newly-minted British royal Meghan Markle, it seems, is over.

Six months on from her fairy-tale wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle, Meghan is faced with a daily barrage of tabloid headlines criticising her courtly manner and warning her against becoming "Duchess Difficult".

Pregnant Meghan was credited with breathing fresh air into the royal institution when she married Prince Harry in May, but a series of reported palace fallings out and resignations have raised questions about her methods.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Pogba deletes cryptic post of him smiling after Mourinho is axed

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba quickly deleted a controversial social media post of him smiling after manager Jose Mourinho was sacked by the club.

Mourinho was dismissed on Tuesday after United's worst start in 28 years left them trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 19 points.

The volatile Mourinho's exit was in part triggered by the breakdown of his relationship with France midfielder Pogba, who did not even make an appearance as a substitute for Sunday's dismal 3-1 defeat at Liverpool.

READ MORE HERE

Penny Marshall, director of Big and actress in TV's Laverne, dead at 75

Penny Marshall, who played an endearingly graceless character with a thick Bronx accent in US television's Laverne & Shirley before becoming a pioneering film director with hits including Big and A League Of Their Own, has died at 75, her publicist said.

Marshall died of complications of diabetes Monday at her home in Hollywood Hills, California, her publicist, Michelle Bega said in a phone interview.

The success of Big made Marshall the first woman to direct a film that made more than US$100 million at the US box office.

READ MORE HERE