While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 18

Germany pushes back on Putin ‘blackmail’ with gas terminal
Germany opened its first state-chartered liquefied natural gas vessel as Europe’s largest economy races to replace Russian gas amid an energy crunch and freezing temperatures.
“As of today, Germany and the EU will become a great deal more secure and independent,” Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a short speech on Saturday in Wilhelmshaven, on the North Sea coast, to mark the inauguration.
Mr Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin, in pursuing the invasion of Ukraine, calculated that he could pressure Germany and the rest of Europe by making energy a political weapon and cutting off gas supplies.
He was wrong,” Mr Scholz said. “We won’t be blackmailed.”
Tunisia’s ‘charade’ election draws just 8.8% turnout
Only 8.8 per cent of Tunisian voters cast ballots in Saturday’s parliamentary elections, authorities announced, after most political parties boycotted the vote as a charade aimed at shoring up President Kais Saied’s power.
The provisional turnout figure is below November’s 9.8 per cent inflation rate - underscoring the economic pressures that have left many Tunisians disillusioned with politics and infuriated with their leaders.
The main opposition coalition the Salvation Front said the very low turnout meant Saied had no legitimacy and should quit office, calling for “massive protests and sit-ins”.
Freak wave kills three, injures 17 at South Africa beach
A freak wave killed three swimmers and seriously injured 17 others on Saturday at a popular beach in South Africa’s southeastern city of Durban, the emergency services said.
“There was a freak wave that washed some people to sea, three have drowned and 17 people have been taken to hospital,” first responders spokesman Robert McKenzie, told AFP.
One of the dead was a child aged around seven or eight years old, and the injured are “in serious or critical condition”, he added.
Iran actress arrested after voicing support for protests
Iran arrested a prominent actress after she voiced support for the three-month-old protest movement triggered by the death of a woman in custody, Iranian media reported on Saturday.
Ms Taraneh Alidoosti, 38, was detained for “publishing false and distorted content and inciting chaos,” the Tasnim news agency reported.
She is best known for her role in the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman.
Croatia wear down fatigued Morocco in World Cup play-off
Morocco coach Walid Regragui had likened third place in the World Cup to a “booby prize”. But there was no lack of competitiveness on Saturday, as two quick-fire goals were scored before the 10th minute in his team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia.
The Croats, finalists in 2018 in Russia, were on the front foot right from the kick-off as they converted their first big chance in the seventh minute.
Ivan Perisic pulled away from his marker to connect with a free kick and headed the ball towards Josko Gvardiol, who threw himself forward in the box to nod the ball into the back of the net.