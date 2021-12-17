While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 17

Aukus in line with nuclear non-proliferation treaty, says US official

Australia's programme to equip its navy with nuclear-powered submarines does not fall foul of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), a senior US official insisted on Thursday.

The new defence alliance that Australia officially entered into with Britain and the United States last month could allow it to become the only non-nuclear weapons power to own nuclear-run submarines.

Brazil is also pursuing nuclear propulsion for one of its submarines.

The so-called Aukus deal has faced concerns that it could present a nuclear proliferation risk, with China in particular labelling it an "extremely irresponsible" threat to stability in the region.

End of an era: Airbus delivers last A380 superjumbo



Airbus delivered the final A380 superjumbo on Thursday, to Dubai's Emirates, marking the end of a 14-year run that gave Europe an instantly recognised symbol across the globe but failed to fulfil the commercial vision of its designers.

Production of the world's largest airliner - capable of seating 500 people on two decks together with perks such as showers in first class - has ended with just over 250 delivered to airlines compared with the 1,000 or more once predicted.

Airbus, a planemaking conglomerate drawn together from separate entities in Britain, France, Germany and Spain to carry out their brainchild of mega-jets to beat congestion, pulled the plug in 2019 after airlines went for smaller, leaner models.

Man forced off US flight for wearing thong as face mask

LEAVE IT TO THE #FLORIDAMAN! This guy from Cape Coral tried wearing a #thong as a #mask on a United flight in Fort Lauderdale today. He was kicked off the plane. TSA and sheriff were called but passengers remained peaceful. #airtravel #Florida #aviation #travel pic.twitter.com/kUnkXrgTY8 — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) December 16, 2021

A passenger was forced to disembark a flight in Florida because he insisted that wearing a red thong as a face mask complied with Covid-19 regulations, local media said on Thursday.

Adam Jenne, 38, was asked to leave the aircraft before it took off from Fort Lauderdale airport.

He told local news channel NBC2 that he wanted to show the "absurdity" of forcing passengers to wear masks on planes while allowing them to be removed to eat and drink on board.

Wolff casts doubt on Hamilton future, both to shun FIA gal



Lewis Hamilton may never get over the pain of being "robbed" of a record eighth Formula One title, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff said on Thursday in comments that raised doubts about the driver's future in the sport.

The Austrian, speaking to reporters for the first time since Sunday's race in Abu Dhabi and after Mercedes dropped plans to appeal, said he and Hamilton would not be attending the FIA's gala awards in Paris that evening.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be handed his trophy at the ceremony and the top three drivers are obliged to attend the prizegiving under article 6.6 of the Formula One sporting regulations.

Sex And The City star Chris Noth denies rape allegations



Sex And The City actor Chris Noth on Thursday (Dec 16) denied sexual assault allegations brought against him by two women who contacted The Hollywood Reporter.

Noth - who recently reprised his role as Mr Big in the show's sequel And Just Like That... - told AFP that his encounters with the women in 2004 and 2015 were "consensual."

"The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false," Noth, 67, said in a written statement.

