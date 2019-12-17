While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 17

Trump on track to become third US president to be impeached

Republican Donald Trump is this week likely to become the third US president to be impeached when the Democratic-led House of Representatives votes on charges stemming from his effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden.

Trump faces one charge of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Biden, a leading Democratic contender to oppose him in the 2020 US presidential election, and one of obstructing Congress' investigation into the matter.

The president has denied wrongdoing and accused Democrats of a baseless and politically-motivated bid to oust him from power.

Trump has branded the entire impeachment drive a sham.

Boris Johnson prioritises continuity in UK Cabinet after election victory

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his first Cabinet appointments since his emphatic election victory and signalled a desire for continuity as he focuses on leaving the European Union on Jan 31.

Nicky Morgan, who said before the election she was standing down as a member of Parliament and leaving politics, will stay on as culture secretary after she was hastily appointed to the unelected House of Lords, Johnson's office said Monday.

Other key positions in the Cabinet, including chancellor of the exchequer, home secretary and foreign secretary, are expected to remain unchanged.

Nato faces most 'complex security' environment in its history: Stoltenberg

Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the powerful western military alliance was facing the most "complex security" environment in its history amid rising tensions between member states.

His words come after a Nato summit earlier this month in Britain exposed sharp divisions between leaders.

Nato's 29 members vowed earlier this month to stick together against threats from Russia and terrorism and recognised the challenge of a rising China at the two-day meeting in Britain.

China, Russia propose lifting of some UN sanctions on North Korea

China and Russia proposed a draft UN Security Council resolution on Monday, that would terminate some sanctions on North Korea "with the intent of enhancing the livelihood of the civilian population."

The draft also welcomes "the continuation of the dialogue between the United States and the DPRK at all levels, aimed at establishing new US-DPRK relations, building mutual confidence and joining efforts to build a lasting and stable peace on the Korean Peninsula in a staged and synchronised manner."

It would also exempt inter-Korean rail and road cooperation projects from UN sanctions.

Netflix 'gay Jesus' film sparks backlash in Brazil

A comedy on Netflix depicting Jesus as a gay man has prompted widespread anger in Brazil with almost 2 million people signing a petition calling on the streaming service to remove the film.

"The First Temptation of Christ" was created by Brazilian YouTube comedy group Porta dos Fundos and portrays Jesus bringing home his presumed boyfriend Orlando to meet the Holy Family.

An online petition on Change.org calls for the 46-minute holiday special to be removed from Netflix and said it had offended Christians.

