While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 15

Boris Johnson goes north to celebrate crushing election win

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Saturday to repay the trust of voters in the working-class hearland of northern England who rejected the Labour Party and helped give him an 80-seat majority at this week's election.

Speaking to cheering supporters at a cricket club in Sedgefield - the constituency once held by Labour former prime minister Tony Blair - Johnson acknowledged the seismic shift that helped sweep him to victory in Thursday's election.

"I know that people may have been breaking the voting habits of generations to vote for us," he told supporters. "And I want the people of the northeast to know that we in the Conservative Party and I will repay your trust."

In a victory speech outside 10 Downing Street on Friday, Johnson called for an end to the acrimony that has festered throughout the country since the divisive 2016 Brexit referendum, and urged Britain to "let the healing begin."

China paid a heavy price for trade deal with US: Chinese experts

The phase one pact that China struck with the US was meant to staunch the losses that has followed 20 months of tariff escalations, Chinese experts said.

That the agreement announced on Friday was more wide-ranging than expected spoke partly of Beijing's domestic priority of ensuring stable and continuous economic growth, they added, after China's GDP growth hit a 30-year low last quarter.

China focused on unwinding US tariffs as an immediate goal, but appeared to have paid a heavy price for doing so judging by the commitments that Washington has extracted from Beijing to re-balance the trade relationship, said professor Shi Yinhong, Director of Renmin University's American Studies Institute.

Obama speaks on fake news, climate change and youth activism in Singapore

Governments have a role to play in arresting the spread of fake news, but they should not be the only arbiters of what is false, said former US President Barack Obama on Saturday night.

The 44th president of the United States made the remarks at a charity gala at Ritz-Carlton Millenia Singapore, when asked about his views on media literacy during a moderated dialogue.

He noted how countries around the world, including Singapore, have tried to deal with the issue of fake news, by exploring if labels can be applied to flag out blatant untruths.

EPL: Salah strikes twice as Liverpool sink struggling Watford

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah kept up his scoring streak against Watford with a brace as the Premier League leaders sealed a 2-0 victory over the bottom club at Anfield on Saturday.

The win restored Liverpool's 11-point advantage over second-placed Leicester City, who host Norwich City later in the day, while Watford's fourth defeat in five games left new manager Nigel Pearson's side rooted to the bottom of the table.

Liverpool took the lead with a typically lethal counter-attack in the 38th minute as Sadio Mane collected the ball on the left and released Salah, who sprinted towards goal before cutting in and curling a shot home with his right foot.

Rare Nazi 'Enigma' code machine tops $143,000 at auction

A rare "Enigma" machine, used by Nazi Germany to create military communications code thought to be unbreakable, sold at auction for more than US$106,000 (S$143,000).

The 28.5-pound cipher machine went to an internet buyer on Saturday, according to Heritage Auctions.

It comes with operating instructions, a case with an engraved Third Reich emblem - and a rich lore including how British scientist Alan Turing helped crack the code.

