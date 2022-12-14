While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 14

Nuclear fusion is here. Making it viable will take a while longer

After more than 50 years of false starts, nuclear fusion is finally taking a resolute step closer to becoming the world’s newest energy source.

The United States Department of Energy on Tuesday announced that scientists at a laboratory in California managed for the first time to generate more electricity from a fusion reaction than they needed to trigger it.

The historic breakthrough raises the prospect that someday – perhaps decades from now – the global economy will be run on carbon-free electricity generated by the very process that powers the sun and stars.

It is a stunning moment for a technology that has failed for nearly half a century, and it comes as leaders of the world’s 10 biggest economies and dozens of smaller countries have pledged to transition to clean energy sources.

