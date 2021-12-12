While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 12

2 workers dead at collapsed Amazon warehouse; CEO 'heartbroken'

At least two workers were confirmed dead on Saturday as rescuers searched the rubble of an Amazon.com warehouse near St Louis that collapsed when tornadoes and strong storms roared through the area, local authorities said.

Several people remained unaccounted for at the facility in Edwardsville, Illinois as first responders searched for those who might still be trapped, Police Chief Mike Fillback told reporters.

Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy posted on Twitter that the company was "heartbroken over the loss" of its staff members in Edwardsville and would continue to work closely with the local authorities on the rescue efforts.

Relatives desperate for news about loved ones gathered outside the warehouse.

Daughter of pioneering astronaut soars into space



PHOTOS: REUTERS, AFP



The eldest daughter of pioneering US astronaut Alan Shepard took a joyride to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocketship on Saturday, 60 years after her late father's famed suborbital Nasa flight at the dawn of the Space Age.

Laura Shepard Churchley, 74, who was a schoolgirl when her father first streaked into space, was one of six passengers buckled into the cabin of Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft as it lifted off from a launch site outside the west Texas town of Van Horn.

The crew capsule at the top of the fully autonomous, six-story-tall spaceship soared to an altitude of about 106km before falling back to Earth, descending under a canopy of parachutes to the desert floor for a gentle landing.

Armed man shot dead by police in London

Police on Saturday said that armed officers shot dead a man in the British capital but the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

A specialist unit was called out after reports of a man seen with a firearm at a bank and a bookmakers in the Kensington area of the city shortly after 3pm (11pm Singapore time).

Some 20 minutes later, the unit stopped a vehicle and shots were fired. Paramedics, including an air ambulance, were called but the man was pronounced dead just before 4.10pm.

Premier League top three need penalties to scrape wins



PHOTO: AFP



Premier League leaders Manchester City and title challengers Liverpool and Chelsea all needed penalties to secure victories on Saturday (Dec 11), leaving the top of the table unchanged.

Manchester City beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Etihad thanks to a Raheem Sterling spot kick after a controversial penalty award.

Liverpool also won by a single goal against Aston Villa, managed by former Anfield favourite Steven Gerrard, with the visitors upset at the decision to award a penalty when Mohamed Salah went down in the box before converting the 67th-minute winner.

F1: Verstappen on pole in Abu Dhabi finale, Hamilton alongside



PHOTO: AFP



Red Bull’s Max Verstappen landed a big blow in his winner-takes-all title battle with Lewis Hamilton by seizing pole position on Saturday for Formula One’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix .

Mercedes’ seven-time world champion Hamilton will line up alongside on the front row, with the Dutchman on the quicker soft tyres for the start and the Briton going for the more durable mediums.

The pair are level on points in the standings, with Verstappen ahead 9-8 on race wins – meaning he will be champion regardless of where he finishes if Hamilton fails to score for any reason.

