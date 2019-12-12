While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 12

Leaders scramble for final votes as Britain's ugly election ends

Britain's election has been like the country's late-autumn weather: chilly and dull, with blustery outbursts.

On the last day of the campaign, political leaders dashed around Britain on Wednesday trying to win over millions of undecided voters who will likely determine the outcome.

Opinion polls suggest Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have a lead over the main opposition Labour Party led by Jeremy Corbyn ahead of Thursday's election.

But all the parties are nervous about the verdict of a volatile electorate fed up after years of Brexit wrangling.

India approves Bill granting citizenship based on religion

India's Parliament approved a controversial Bill that prevents illegal Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries from receiving citizenship after hours of heated debate among lawmakers and protests in some parts of the country.

The Bill, which offers amnesty to non-Muslim illegal migrants from three neighbouring countries, was approved in the upper house of Parliament on Wednesday after it secured more votes in favour of the legislation. The Bill was passed in the lower house on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't command a majority in the upper house, but managed to cobble together the numbers needed to pass the legislation.

Harvey Weinstein and his accusers reach tentative US$25 million deal

After two years of legal wrangling, Harvey Weinstein and the board of his bankrupt film studio have reached a tentative US$25 million (S$34 million) settlement agreement with dozens of his alleged sexual misconduct victims, a deal that would not require the Hollywood producer to admit wrongdoing or pay anything to his accusers himself, according to lawyers involved in the negotiations.

The proposed global legal settlement has gotten preliminary approval from all the major parties involved, according to several of the lawyers.

More than 30 actresses and former Weinstein employees, who in lawsuits have accused Weinstein of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, would share in the payout - along with potential claimants who could join in coming months.

Bombshell leads movie nominations for Hollywood's SAG awards

Bombshell, a drama about sexual harassment allegations at Fox News, led the movie nominees for the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Wednesday and will compete for the top prize of best cast.

The film from Lions Gate Entertainment earned four nominations overall, including nods for lead actress Charlize Theron and supporting actresses Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Other contenders for the best cast award are Mafia epic The Irishman, Quentin Tarantino's 1960s period drama Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Nazi-era satire Jojo Rabbit and Parasite, a social satire from South Korea.

Football: Jesus hat-trick gives Man City 4-1 Champions League win at Dinamo

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus netted a superb hat-trick as they came from behind to beat Croatian title holders Dinamo Zagreb 4-1 away in an entertaining Champions League Group C clash on Wednesday.

City, who had already secured the group's top spot, finished with 14 points from six games, seven ahead of Atalanta who joined them in the last 16 after a 3-0 win at Shakhtar Donetsk.

Third-placed Shakhtar, who collected six points, will carry on in the Europa League's last 32 while Dinamo (five points) were eliminated from European competition.

