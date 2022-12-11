While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 11

Senior US delegation to visit China in coming days
A high-level US delegation will travel to China next week to follow up on President Joe Biden’s recent talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit there early next year, the US State Department said on Saturday.
The US announcement follows comments by a senior White House official that China wants stabilised relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and pushback in Asia to its assertive diplomacy.
Assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council senior director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to China, South Korea and Japan from Dec 11-14, the State Department said in a statement.
US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in blunt talks over Taiwan and North Korea on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia in mid-November, a meeting aimed at preventing strained US-China ties from spilling into a new Cold War.
EU parliament arrests spark calls for tighter controls over MEPs
The arrest of a European Parliament vice-president and four others linked to a corruption probe implicating World Cup hosts Qatar sparked calls on Saturday for the bloc’s MPs to be held to higher standards.
“This is not an isolated incident,” said anti-corruption campaigning group Transparency International.
“While this may be the most egregious case of alleged corruption the European Parliament has seen in many years, it is not an isolated incident,” said a statement from its director, Mr Michiel van Hulten.
Russia drones smash power network in Ukraine’s Odesa
All non-critical infrastructure in the Ukrainian port of Odesa was without power after Russia used Iranian-made drones to hit two energy facilities, officials said on Saturday, adding it could take months to repair the damage.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said more than 1.5 million people in the southern port city and surrounding region had no electricity, and he described the situation as very difficult.
Since October, Moscow has been targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with large waves of missile and drone strikes.
US election denier Kari Lake sues Arizona poll officials
Defeated Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sued Arizona elections officials on Friday to challenge the counting and certification of the November electoral contest and ask to be declared the winner.
The suit targets Ms Lake’s Democratic opponent, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who is currently Arizona’s secretary of state, along with top officials in Maricopa County, according to the filing on Friday with the Maricopa County Superior Court.
Ms Lake was one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former Republican president Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud in 2020.
Giroud takes France into semis, Kane misses penalty
Olivier Giroud scored the winner and Harry Kane missed a late penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Aurelien Tchouameni had swept France into a first-half lead only for Kane to equalise from the spot nine minutes into the second half.
England were the better side for long stretches of the game at Al Bayt Stadium but, almost from nowhere, France went back in front when Giroud headed home with 12 minutes left.