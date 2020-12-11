While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 11

Boris Johnson tells Britain to ‘get ready’ for no-deal Brexit collapse

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday vowed to go the “extra mile” for a Brexit trade deal but instructed his government to prepare for Britain to crash out of the European Union’s single market at the end of this year.

The gloom deepened over the drawn-out Brexit saga after Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, over a combative dinner in Brussels, declared a Sunday deadline to decide whether to keep talking or give up.

Johnson stressed he wanted his negotiators to “keep going, and we’ll go the extra mile” for a last-gasp deal, and said he was ready to travel again to Brussels, as well as to Paris or Berlin, to get one over the line.

But speaking after a rare evening meeting of the Cabinet, the Conservative leader said his ministers “agreed very strongly with me that the deal on the table is really not at the moment right for the UK”.

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in latest US-brokered deal

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalise relations in a deal brokered with US help, making Morocco the fourth Arab country to set aside hostilities with Israel in the past four months.

It joins the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan in beginning to forge deals with Israel, driven in part by US-led efforts to present a united front against Iran and roll back Teheran’s regional influence.

While US President-elect Joe Biden is expected to move US foreign policy away from Trump’s “America First” posture, the Democrat has indicated he will continue the pursuit of what Trump calls “the Abraham Accords” between Israel and Arab and Muslim nations.

Marks & Spencer to shut Raffles City outlet; 10 other stores stay open

British retailer Marks & Spencer will be closing its outlet at Raffles City Shopping Centre on Dec 31, but its 10 other stores islandwide will remain open.

The update comes after the company placed an advertisement in The Straits Times on Thursday, about a "moving out sale" at its Raffles City shop.

In the advertisement, it said that there are discounts of up to 70 per cent for its items. The closure on Dec 31 will bring to an end 34 years of operation in the location.

F1: Hamilton to race in Abu Dhabi after negative Covid-19 tests

Seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will return for Mercedes in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after testing negative for Covid-19, the team said on Thursday.

Hamilton was replaced for last weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain by fellow Briton George Russell, who was unlucky not to win.

Mercedes said Hamilton, 35, had already arrived at the Yas Marina circuit after ending 10 days of quarantine in Bahrain.

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres tests positive for coronavirus

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres said on Thursday that she had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling fine.

The American comedian said on Twitter that all her close contacts had been notified.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” she said in a Twitter posting.

