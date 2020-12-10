While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 10

Facebook faces US lawsuits that could force sale of Instagram, WhatsApp

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and nearly every US state sued Facebook on Wednesday, saying that it broke antitrust law and should potentially be broken up.

With the filing of the twin lawsuits, Facebook becomes the second big tech company to face a major legal challenge this fall.

The FTC said in a statement that it would seek an injunction that “could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp.”

In its complaint, the coalition of 46 states, Washington, DC and Guam also asked for Facebook’s acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp to be judged to be illegal.

Biden's son Hunter says under investigation for tax affairs

US President-elect Joe Biden's son Hunter, a frequent target of Republican attacks during the 2020 election campaign, said on Wednesday he is under investigation for potential tax violations.

"I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney's Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in a statement released by his father's presidential transition team.

"I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisers."

Manmade mass now outweighs life on Earth: Study

For the first time in history manmade materials now likely outweigh all life on Earth, scientists said Wednesday in research detailing the "crossover point" at which humanity's footprint is heavier than that of the natural world.

The weight of roads, buildings and other constructed or manufactured materials is doubling roughly every 20 years, and authors of the research said it currently weighed 1.1 teratonnes (1.1 trillion tonnes).

As mankind has ramped up its insatiable consumption of natural resources, the weight of living biomass - trees, plants and animals - has halved since the agricultural revolution to stand at just 1 teratonne currently, the study found.

Men with Covid-19 three times more likely to need intensive care

Men infected with Covid-19 are three times more likely to require intensive care than women and are at significantly higher risk of dying from the virus, scientists said on Wednesday.

Researchers analysed over three million confirmed coronavirus cases from 46 countries and 44 states in the US between Jan 1 and June 1, 2020.

They found that the risk of Sars-Cov-2 infection was the same for women and men, as "exactly half" of the confirmed cases were male patients.

Neymar hat-trick as PSG win game suspended after racism walkout

Neymar scored a stunning hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain romped to a 5-1 win over Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday when their Champions League match restarted a day after being suspended in an unprecedented walkout over a racism row.

Both sets of players and the match officials took a knee on the pitch before resuming the match which had been halted in the 14th minute on Tuesday amid accusations the Romanian fourth official had used a racist term to describe Basaksehir's Cameroonian assistant coach, Pierre Webo.

