While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 10

New Zealand volcano: 5 dead, 8 missing day after White Island erupts, Jacinda Ardern says 'no signs of life'

New Zealand said on Tuesday (Dec 10) that eight people were missing, presumed dead, a day after a volcano unexpectedly erupted off the coast of New Zealand's North Island, killing at least five people and injuring more than 30.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told reporters in Whakatane, a town near the volcanic White Island tourist attraction, that aerial reconnaissance flights had shown no signs of life.

"It's now clear that there were two groups on the island - those who were able to be evacuated and those who were close to the eruption," Ardern told reporters.

READ MORE HERE

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky for first time at Paris peace summit





French President Emmanuel Macron (right) and Russian President Vladimir Putin are holding talks together with the leaders of France and Germany at a summit on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace in Paris on Dec 9, 2019. PHOTO: REUTERS



Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky for the first time on Monday (Dec 9) at a summit in Paris aimed at advancing efforts to restore peace to eastern Ukraine.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Putin are holding talks together with the leaders of France and Germany in a renewed effort to end a conflict that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.

Diplomats however caution that the prospects for peace are bleak, with Mr Zelensky, a comedian-turned-president, politically constrained at home and wary of conceding too much, and Mr Putin showing little interest in bending to outside pressure.

READ MORE HERE

FBI's Russia probe justified, no bias found: Watchdog report





The findings undercut US President Donald Trump's claim that he was the target of a "witch hunt". PHOTO: AP



The FBI was justified in opening its investigation into ties between the Trump presidential campaign and Russia and did not act with political bias, despite "serious performance failures" up the bureau's chain of command, the Justice Department's internal watchdog said in a highly anticipated report Monday (Dec 9).

The findings undercut President Donald Trump's claim that he was the target of a "witch hunt."

Yet its nuanced conclusions deny a clear-cut vindication for Trump's supporters or critics. It rejects theories and criticism spread by Trump and his supporters while also finding errors and misjudgments likely to be exploited by Republican allies as the president faces a probable impeachment vote this month.

READ MORE HERE

Marriage Story and The Irishman propel Netflix to most Golden Globe nominations





Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story. PHOTO: NETFLIX



It is Netflix's world. Hollywood just lives in it.

Nominations for the 77th Golden Globes were announced Monday morning (Dec 9), and Netflix dominated the film categories. Netflix was showered with 17 film nominations, including six for Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story, the most of any movie.

Marriage Story, an unnerving portrait of divorce, was nominated for best drama, actress (Scarlett Johansson), actor (Adam Driver), supporting actress (Laura Dern), screenplay (Baumbach) and score (Randy Newman). Two other Netflix films, The Irishman and Two Popes, were also nominated for best drama, with two movies from traditional studios, 1917 and Joker, rounding out the category.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Arsenal strike back to end winless run at West Ham





Arsenal's Granit Xhaka in action with West Ham United's Declan Rice. PHOTO: REUTERS/ ACTION IMAGES



Arsenal ended their worst run without a win in 42 years by coming from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 on Monday (Dec 10) thanks to a three-goal blitz in nine minutes after the hour mark.

Another miserable night for caretaker Gunners boss Freddie Ljungberg seemed in store when the visitors trailed at half-time to Angelo Ogbonna's deflected header.

However, Arsenal suddenly sparked into life after Gabriel Martinelli scored his first Premier League goal as Nicolas Pepe finally started to deliver on his club record £72 million (S$ 128 million) fee by curling home a brilliant second before crossing for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to secure all three points.

READ MORE HERE