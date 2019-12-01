While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Dec 1

One of the men who stopped the London Bridge terrorist is a convicted murderer

The quick-thinking bystanders who ran towards danger to help others during a terrorist attack on London Bridge swiftly earned the title of "heroes."

But for the family of 21-year-old Amanda Champion, who was murdered in 2003, one of the men who intervened as the fatal knifing unfolded is anything but heroic.

Convicted murderer James Ford, 42, was on day release from prison on Friday when he saw the attack unfolding and rushed to help during the chaos.

According to British media reports, Ford had attended the same prisoner rehabilitation event as 28-year-old attacker Usman Khan, a convicted Islamist terrorist, who killed two people before being shot dead by police.

READ MORE HERE

Fragment of Jesus' manger arrives in Bethlehem

A wooden fragment believed to be from the manger of Jesus arrived in his birthplace of Bethlehem on Saturday amid great ceremony after more than 1,300 years in Europe.

A Palestinian scout band playing bagpipes, drums and saxophones accompanied the relic as it arrived in Manger Square, an AFP reporter said.

Housed in Rome since the seventh century, the relic had been presented to the Franciscan custodians of the Holy Land as a gift from the Vatican.

READ MORE HERE

Portugal, France, Germany drawn together at Euro 2020 as England get Croatia

France face a major hurdle if they are to add the European Championship to their World Cup crown after coming out in the same Euro 2020 group as Germany and reigning European champions Portugal in Saturday's draw in Bucharest.

Neither France nor Portugal were in Pot One for the 24-team competition being held in 12 cities across Europe, making them the dangerous teams to avoid for the top seeds.

In the event, they were all put together in a high-calibre Group F alongside Germany, who will play all their group games in Munich. That is where Joachim Loew's team will face France in their first match on June 16 and then Portugal on June 20.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: Mercedes boss 'totally OK' with Hamilton talking to Ferrari

Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said he would have no problem with Lewis Hamilton talking to Ferrari about a move in 2021 after reports in Italy claimed meetings had already happened.

The 34-year-old Briton, now a six-time world champion, will be a free agent when his Mercedes deal runs out at the end of next year.

Italy's Gazzetta dello Sport newspaper reported Hamilton had twice met with Ferrari chairman John Elkann.

READ MORE HERE

U2's first Singapore concert: A spiritual rock 'n roll experience

We are a few weeks away from 2020. Is a rock album from the 1980s still relevant, considering the sea change the contemporary music scene has undergone since then?

The answer, as the maiden Singapore concert by Irish rock giants U2 at the National Stadium showed, is a resounding yes.

The quartet played The Joshua Tree, their fifth album released back in 1987, from start to finish.

READ MORE HERE