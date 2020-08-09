While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 9

Lebanese protesters storm ministry buildings, as Beirut blast protests grow

Lebanese protesters stormed government ministries in Beirut and trashed the offices of the Association of Lebanese Banks on Saturday, TV footage showed, as shots were fired in growing protests over this week’s devastating explosion.

A policeman was killed during the clashes, a spokesman said.

A policeman at the scene said the officer died when he fell into an elevator shaft in a nearby building after being chased by protesters.

Dozens of protesters broke into the foreign ministry where they burnt a framed portrait of President Michel Aoun, representative for many of a political class that has ruled Lebanon for decades and that they say is to blame for its deep political and economic crises.

Trump signs coronavirus relief orders after talks with Congress break down

President Donald Trump signed executive orders on Saturday providing additional financial support to Americans hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic, after his negotiators failed to reach a deal with Congress.

Trump said the orders would provide an extra US$400 (S$550) a week to the tens of millions thrown out of work during a health crisis that has killed more than 160,000 Americans, less than the US$600 a week level passed earlier in the year.

Some of the measures were likely to face legal challenges, as the US Constitution gives Congress authority over federal spending.

Paris orders wearing of masks outdoors in busy areas as coronavirus flares up

Parisians and holidaymakers strolling along the banks of the River Seine or browsing open-air markets in Paris must wear a face mask from Monday, after authorities imposed new measures to curb a rise in coronavirus infections.

The order, which applies to people aged 11 and over, covers busy outdoor areas in the French capital, although tourist sites such as the Eiffel Tower, the Arc de Triomphe and Champs-Elysees boulevard were not listed.

Data showed the virus had begun circulating more widely in Paris and its lower-income suburbs since mid-July. The rate of positive tests in the greater Paris region now stood at 2.4 per cent compared with a national average of 1.6 per cent, it said.

Football: Juventus hand Andrea Pirlo his first manager's role

Serie A champions Juventus stunned Italian football on Saturday by naming World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as manager on a two-year contract even though their former player has no previous experience in the role.

Pirlo, 41, was promoted to the senior job one week after being named coach of Juve's under-23 side, who play in the Italian third tier, and without having taken charge of a match.

The decision came hours after the Turin club sacked coach Maurizio Sarri following their Champions League last-16 exit to Olympique Lyonnais on away goals on Friday..

Football: Bayern crush Chelsea to move into Champions League last eight

Robert Lewandowski struck twice and set up two more goals as Bayern Munich cruised past Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals with a 7-1 aggregate victory and remain on course for a treble of titles.

The Bavarians will be on an 18-game winning streak across all competitions as they head into next week's Final Eight tournament in Lisbon, where they will face Barcelona.

Bayern, who won the domestic league and Cup double, quickly killed off the tie with a ninth minute Lewandowski penalty, after having won 3-0 in London in the first leg in February.

