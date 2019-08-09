While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 9

Top Hong Kong police commander recalled from retirement as violence escalates

The police commander who oversaw pro-democracy demonstrations that roiled Hong Kong in 2014 has been recalled from retirement to help deal with the violent protests convulsing the Chinese-ruled city, two sources with knowledge of the move told Reuters.

The sources, both senior government security officials, said former deputy police commissioner Alan Lau Yip-shing, planned to meet top-level ground commanders on Friday.

The move comes ahead of yet another weekend of protests across the former British colony, including a three-day rally at the international airport, that have prompted travel warnings from countries including the United States and Australia.

What began as protests against a Bill that would have allowed people in Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China for trial in courts controlled by the Communist Party have evolved into a broader backlash against the city's government, with flash mob-style demonstrations on an almost daily basis.

It's up to EU to avoid no-deal Brexit, says British foreign minister

Britain's foreign minister on Thursday pressed the European Union to amend the terms of Britain's EU withdrawal agreement, saying Brussels would have to take responsibility for a no-deal Brexit if it does not compromise.

In an interview with Reuters during a visit to Mexico City, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the British government wanted to leave the European Union with a deal, but would do so without one if EU negotiators did not alter their stance.

"If the position from the EU is that the withdrawal agreement can't be changed - whether it's add-ons or subtractions - full stop, which is their position today, then let's face it, they will be taking the decision to see the UK leave on no-deal terms, and that's a responsibility they will have to bear," Raab said.

Gang member kills four people, wounds two in random California stabbings

A man who killed four people and wounded two others in random stabbings across two Southern California cities is a gang member with a violent criminal record who had served time in prison, authorities said on Thursday.

Zachary Castaneda "could have injured or killed many other people" had he not been arrested on Wednesday while carrying out attacks and robberies during the two-hour wave of violence that began in Garden Grove, the city's police chief Tom DaRe said.

Castaneda was taken into custody when he walked out of a convenience store in the neighbouring city of Santa Ana, dropping a knife and a gun he had taken from a security guard he had just killed, police said. The suspect was covered in blood.

British student was 'depressed' before jumping from plane: Madagascar police

A British student in Madagascar who apparently jumped from a plane after opening the aircraft's door mid-air was "depressed" and disappointed by her studies, the African island police said on Thursday.

Cambridge University student Alana Cutland, 19, who was on a research trip, fell from a light aircraft shortly after it took off from an airport in remote northwestern Madagascar last month.

Her body was found by villagers on Tuesday in the Mahadrodroka forest, and transported to the capital Antananarivo on Thursday.

Football: Inter Milan announce signing of Lukaku from Man United

Romelu Lukaku completed his long-awaited move to Inter Milan from Manchester United on Thursday after the Serie A club announced his arrival in Italy on a five-year deal.

The club did not reveal Lukaku’s wages nor the fee paid to Premier League side United, reported in Britain to be in the region of €80 million (S$120 million).

Inter announced the deal with a video of the 26-year-old in an Inter shirt saying: “Inter: it’s not for everyone, that’s why I’m here.”

