While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 8

US Senate passes major $594b Bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs

The US Senate passed a sweeping US$430 billion (S$594 billion) Bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes on Sunday, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.

After a marathon, two-day weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate approved the legislation known as the "Inflation Reduction Act," by a 51-50 party line vote, with Vice-President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking ballot.

The action sends the measure on to the House of Representatives for an expected Friday vote that could forward it, in turn, to the White House for Biden's signature.

"The time is now to move forward with a big, bold package for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the start of debate on Saturday night.

READ MORE HERE

With second negative Covid-19 test, Biden exits isolation and gets back on the road