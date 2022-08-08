While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 8

US Senate passes major $594b Bill to fight climate change, cut drug costs
The US Senate passed a sweeping US$430 billion (S$594 billion) Bill intended to fight climate change, lower drug prices and raise some corporate taxes on Sunday, a major victory for President Joe Biden that Democrats hope will aid their chances of keeping control of Congress in this year's elections.
After a marathon, two-day weekend session of debate and Republican efforts to derail the package, the Senate approved the legislation known as the "Inflation Reduction Act," by a 51-50 party line vote, with Vice-President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking ballot.
The action sends the measure on to the House of Representatives for an expected Friday vote that could forward it, in turn, to the White House for Biden's signature.
"The time is now to move forward with a big, bold package for the American people," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at the start of debate on Saturday night.
With second negative Covid-19 test, Biden exits isolation and gets back on the road
US President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 for a second consecutive day on Sunday and ended his isolation at the White House with a trip to his vacation home in Delaware and a reunion with his wife, first lady Jill Biden.
Biden has been holed up at the White House for more than two weeks with Covid, leading to cancelled trips and events even as his symptoms stayed mild.
The president tested negative on Saturday but waited until a second negative test on Sunday before ending his isolation.
Biden denounces killings of four Muslims in US city
President Joe Biden on Sunday deplored the killings of four Muslim men in New Mexico, which police say may be linked.
"I am angered and saddened by the horrific killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque," the US president said on Twitter. "While we await a full investigation, my prayers are with the victims' families, and my Administration stands strongly with the Muslim community. These hateful attacks have no place in America."
Police in Albuquerque, New Mexico's largest city, said Saturday they are investigating the murders of three Muslim men that they now suspect are related to a fourth homicide from last year.
C'wealth Games: Yeo Jia Min wins S'pore's first badminton women's singles medal since 2002
After clinching the winning point in the women's singles third-place play-off at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday, the usually mellow Yeo Jia Min let out a shout as she fell to the floor at the National Exhibition Centre.
With her 21-14, 22-20 victory over Scotland's world No. 17 Kirsty Gilmour, Yeo clinched her first individual medal of the year - a bronze - and Singapore's first in the women's singles at the Commonwealth Games since 2002.
The Republic's last medal in the event was the gold that Li Li won at the Manchester Games.
Football: Haaland's debut double gives Man City's title defence lift-off
Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut as Manchester City opened their defence of the title with a 2-0 win at West Ham, while Manchester United were beaten 2-1 by Brighton in Erik ten Hag’s first game in charge on Sunday.
Haaland lived up to the hype since his transfer from Borussia Dortmund to give the champions a perfect start to the season in the searing heat of East London.
West Ham nearly derailed City’s title chances when they led 2-0 at half-time in the penultimate game of last season before Pep Guardiola’s men battled back for the point that ultimately edged out Liverpool at the top of the table.