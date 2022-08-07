While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 7

IAEA raises alarm about 'real' nuclear disaster risk in Ukraine

The head of the UN's atomic agency warned of "potentially catastrophic consequences" in his first response to Friday's shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

Ukraine said Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia facility in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the incident.

The attack "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a lengthy statement on Saturday.

Military action around the plant - which Russia occupied in March but is still operated by Ukrainian personnel - "is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs," he said. "This must stop, and stop now."

READ MORE HERE

Biden tests negative for Covid, will isolate pending second test