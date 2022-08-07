While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 7

IAEA raises alarm about 'real' nuclear disaster risk in Ukraine
The head of the UN's atomic agency warned of "potentially catastrophic consequences" in his first response to Friday's shelling around Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
Ukraine said Russian forces shelled the Zaporizhzhia facility in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the incident.
The attack "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster that could threaten public health and the environment in Ukraine and beyond," Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said in a lengthy statement on Saturday.
Military action around the plant - which Russia occupied in March but is still operated by Ukrainian personnel - "is completely unacceptable and must be avoided at all costs," he said. "This must stop, and stop now."
Biden tests negative for Covid, will isolate pending second test
President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 for the first time in a week, though he will maintain isolation at the White House pending a second negative test, his doctor said.
Biden, 79, "continues to feel very well," presidential physician Kevin O'Connor said in a letter released by the White House.
Biden's "rebound" case, linked by his doctor to the antiviral drug Paxlovid, has stymied the embattled president's plans to take advantage of a recent Democratic policy wins.
Canada jury convicts Dutch man of sexually extorting teen
A Canadian jury on Saturday found Dutch national Aydin Coban guilty on all charges of sexually extorting a teenager from British Columbia whose video of her online harassment sparked a global debate on cyber-bullying.
Coban, who was extradited to Canada, was convicted in the British Columbia Supreme Court of extortion, two counts of possession of child pornography, child luring and criminal harassment against Amanda Todd, the teenager who died by suicide in 2012.
Todd sparked an international debate over cyber-bullying when she posted a YouTube video detailing her online harassment.
France to give vitamins to whale stranded in the River Seine
French authorities were preparing on Saturday to give vitamins to a beluga whale that swam way up the Seine river, as they raced to save the malnourished creature, which has so far refused food.
The visibly underweight whale was first spotted on Tuesday in the river that flows through Paris to the English Channel.
On Saturday it had made its way to around 70km north of the French capital.
Magical Mitrovic nets twice as Fulham hold Liverpool
Aleksandar Mitrovic's brace of goals was cancelled out by strikes from Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah as newly promoted Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw in the sides' opening game of the Premier League season at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
The home side took the lead on 32 minutes when they broke down the right, and Kenny Tete's cross was met by the bustling Mitrovic, who outjumped Trent Alexander-Arnold at the far post to head home.
Luis Diaz came close to levelling a few minutes later, flashing a shot across the face of the goal, but the ball bounced back off the far post as last season's runners-up struggled to deal with Fulham's physicality in the opening 45 minutes.