While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 7

Tear gas fired at police station in Hong Kong after mob vandalises building

The Sham Shui Po police station in Hong Kong was besieged by more than 300 people on Tuesday night after a student leader was arrested in the district, prompting police to fire tear gas to try to disperse the crowd.

The crowd had vandalised the building and flashed lasers at the building after the police arrested Keith Fong Chung Yin for carrying offensive weapons, namely 10 laser pointers, reported the South China Morning Post.

Several rounds of tear gas were fired at around 11.20pm to disperse the crowd. Fong was not inside the police station at the time as he had been moved to hospital.

He is student union president at Baptist University and was arrested at the junction of Apliu Street and Kweilin Street, a few blocks from the police station.

India's former foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj, dies at 67

Sushma Swaraj, India's former external affairs minister and a leader of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, died on Tuesday at a hospital in New Delhi. She was 67.

Swaraj died of a heart attack and was rushed to the emergency ward of All India Institute of Medical Science hospital, the Press Trust of India reported.

Swaraj was the external affairs minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet from 2014 to 2019. She distinguished herself with an active presence on social media, often replying to requests for help from Indians abroad.

Tourists banned from sitting on Rome's Spanish Steps

Tourists to the Eternal City will no longer be able to catch their breath on the Spanish Steps, after Rome banned people from sitting on the famous monument.

Police could be seen blowing whistles to order people up and off the Steps in the historic centre on Tuesday, an AFP photographer reported.

The marble steps, one of the architectural jewels of the Italian capital, have long been a place for weary sightseers to stop and watch the world go by - while possibly scoffing down a quick sandwich or slurping a milkshake.

Millionaire accused in wife's death caught after four years on the run

For years, Peter Chadwick's whereabouts mystified authorities. After being accused of murdering his wife of 17 years in their Newport Beach, California, home, the wealthy real estate investor had posted a US$1 million (S$1.3 million) bail, then failed to show up for a pretrial hearing.

US Marshals investigating his disappearance turned up a handful of clues: Chadwick had emptied bank accounts worth millions of dollars, and left behind books about how to change one's identity and live off the grid.

More than four years after he vanished, Chadwick is now back in custody and facing 25 years to life for the alleged murder of his wife, 46-year-old Quee Choo "QC" Chadwick.

Serena again tops Forbes list of highest-paid sports women

US tennis superstar Serena Williams topped Forbes magazine's list of the highest paid women in sports for the fourth straight year on Tuesday.

The business publication calculated that the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion earned US$29.2 million (S$40 million) in the 12-month period ending June 1 - with just US$4.2 million of that coming from prize money.

Japan's Naomi Osaka, who burst to international stardom with a stunning upset of Williams in the 2018 US Open final and went on to win the Australian Open in January, became just the fourth woman to earn more than US$20 million in a year - after Williams and tennis stars Maria Sharapova and Li Na.

