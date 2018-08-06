While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 6

Indonesia 7.0 quake kills 82, injures dozens, damages buildings

Indonesia’s resort islands of Bali and Lombok were rocked by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake on Sunday (Aug 5), prompting a tsunami warning and panic among holidaymakers and residents.

The quake has killed 82 and left hundreds wounded, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said early Monday (Aug 6), with thousands of buildings damaged.

The quake, which struck the northern coast of Lombok at a depth of 15km, comes a week after a magnitude 6.4 quake killed 14 people on the island and prompted a large-scale evacuation of a volcano popular with hikers.

Venezuela arrests six over drone explosions during Maduro speech

Venezuelan authorities said on Sunday (Aug 5) they have detained six people over drone explosions the day before at a rally led by President Nicolas Maduro, as his critics warned the socialist leader would use the incident to crack down on adversaries.

The suspects launched two drones laden with explosives over an outdoor rally Maduro was holding in downtown Caracas to commemorate the National Guard, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said.

One was "diverted" by security forces while the second fell on its own and hit an apartment building, Reverol said.

Trump admits son met with Russian to get information on opponent



US President Donald Trump admitted Sunday (Aug 5) that his son met with a Russian lawyer in Trump Tower in 2016 “to get information on an opponent” but defended it as “totally legal.”

It was Trump’s most direct acknowledgement that the motive for the June 2016 meeting was to get dirt on Hillary Clinton, his Democratic rival for the presidency.

As he has in the past, Trump insisted in a tweet that he did not know at the time about the meeting between his son Donald Jr. and Natalia Veselnitskaya, a lawyer with links to the Kremlin.

Football: City back in the groove as Aguero ruins Sarri's Chelsea bow

Sergio Aguero spoiled Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri’s first taste of English football as the Argentine’s double gave Manchester City a stylish 2-0 victory in the Community Shield on Sunday (Aug 5).

Blues boss Sarri, hired to replace the sacked Antonio Conte last month, endured a miserable debut in the prestigious friendly at Wembley as lacklustre Chelsea were swept aside by Premier League champions City.

Picking up where they left off in their record-breaking campaign last term, Pep Guardiola’s team took an early lead through Aguero, who rewarded City’s dominance with a second goal after the break. The last side to win the Community Shield and then go on to clinch the Premier League title were Manchester United in 2010-11.

Golf: England's Hall wins first major at Women's British Open

England's Georgia Hall showed grit and a steely nerve to win the Women's British Open with a superb final round of five under par 67 at Royal Lytham and St Annes on Sunday (Aug 5).

With her father Wayne acting as her caddie, the 22-year-old came from a shot behind overnight leader Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum to post a 17 under par total and claim a first major title and the US$490,000 winner's cheque.

Over the 72 holes, Hall made only three bogeys - she could well afford the one at the last - and her six-birdie final round secured a two-shot victory over Pornanong.

