While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 5

US condemns China missile launches as overreaction

The United States said on Thursday that China's launch of 11 ballistic missiles around Taiwan was an overreaction to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

But White House spokesman John Kirby said a US aircraft carrier task force, sailing east of Taiwan, would remain in the region to monitor the situation after China conducted military live-fire exercises.

"China has chosen to overreact and use the speaker's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait," Kirby told reporters.

Kirby called China's actions part of a "manufactured crisis" but also said that Beijing was attempting to alter the regional power balance.

READ MORE HERE

Russian court hands Griner nine-year jail term in drugs trial