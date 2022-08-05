While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 5

US condemns China missile launches as overreaction
The United States said on Thursday that China's launch of 11 ballistic missiles around Taiwan was an overreaction to the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.
But White House spokesman John Kirby said a US aircraft carrier task force, sailing east of Taiwan, would remain in the region to monitor the situation after China conducted military live-fire exercises.
"China has chosen to overreact and use the speaker's visit as a pretext to increase provocative military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait," Kirby told reporters.
Kirby called China's actions part of a "manufactured crisis" but also said that Beijing was attempting to alter the regional power balance.
Russian court hands Griner nine-year jail term in drugs trial
A Russian court sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison on Thursday after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia, a ruling that US President Joe Biden called “unacceptable.”
Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: “I love my family”.
Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side during the WNBA offseason.
US declares monkeypox a public health emergency
The United States on Thursday declared monkeypox a public health emergency, a move that should free up new funds, assist in data gathering and allow the deployment of additional personnel in the fight against the disease.
The declaration, which is initially effective for 90 days but can be renewed, came as nationwide cases topped 6,600 on Thursday, around a quarter of them from New York state.
The US government has come under pressure for its handllng of the outbreak. The disease began spreading in Europe before moving to the US, which now has the most cases in the world.
Belgium recalls more Haagen-Dazs ice creams from sale
Belgian food safety authorities on Thursday ordered several more varieties of Haagen-Dazs ice cream withdrawn from sale after the discovery of a banned contaminant in their vanilla flavouring.
Last month, Belgian officials ordered the recall of the US giant General Mills' vanilla variety of Haagen-Dazs, after the potentially carcinogenic compound ethylene oxide (ETO) was found during a company inspection.
Now, the AFSCA agency has expanded the order to cover 10 more products that are also made with vanilla extract, including the Belgian chocolate, macadamia nut brittle, vanilla pecan and cookies and cream flavours.
Lady Gaga confirms casting in Joker sequel
Pop star and actress Lady Gaga confirmed her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller Joker, by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.
The musical clip depicts silhouettes of Phoenix and Gaga's characters dancing together to the tune of the song Cheek To Cheek, originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat.
Joker: Folie a Deux, which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character, is set for release in theatres on Oct 4, 2024.