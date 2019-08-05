While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 5

SDP walks ground in five constituencies, unveils young faces

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has announced five constituencies that it plans to contest at the next General Election, but its chief Chee Soon Juan believes a crucial battleground lies in winning the youth vote.

Apart from its outreach to older voters, he said SDP feels it is equally important to connect to the younger generation, and intends to exploit its "very able and competent" team of Young Democrats to do so.

"And for that, sometimes it is easier for us to do it online through social media. This is where I think it's going to be an important battleground... and that's winning the hearts and minds of the younger generation," Dr Chee told the media on Sunday (Aug 4) during a walkabout, where it unveiled several young faces.

Teen arrested after ‘throwing’ boy from London’s Tate Modern

A teenager was arrested on Sunday (Aug 4) after allegedly throwing a six-year-old boy from a tenth-floor viewing platform of London’s Tate Modern gallery, police said.





The child was taken to hospital by London's Air Ambulance. PHOTO: KULAK_AT/TWITTER





The boy was airlifted to hospital and is in a critical condition, while the 17-year-old male suspect is being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

The Tate Modern, a leading contemporary art museum on the banks of the River Thames, was initially locked down but visitors were later allowed to leave.

Prosecutors to seek death penalty over Texas shooting





A man places flowers at a makeshift memorial outside the Cielo Vista Mall Walmart where a shooting left 20 people dead in El Paso, Texas, on Aug 4, 2019. PHOTO: AFP





Prosecutors are to seek the death penalty for the gunman behind a mass shooting at a Walmart store in Texas that killed 20 people, the local district attorney said Sunday (Aug 4).

"I can tell you from the outset, the state charge is capital murder and so he is eligible for the death penalty," state District Attorney Jaime Esparza told a press conference.

"We will seek the death penalty."

Football: Community Shield win is perfect prep for Liverpool rivalry: Guardiola



Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, David Silva, John Stones, Kyle Walker and Rodri pose as they celebrate winning the FA Community Shield with the trophy. PHOTO: REUTERS



Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City’s Community Shield triumph against Liverpool was the perfect preparation ahead of this season’s duel for supremacy between the Premier League rivals.

Guardiola’s side drew first blood on the eve of the new campaign with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out success after a 1-1 draw in the annual curtain-raiser to the English top-flight season.

Sunday’s (Aug 4) prestigious friendly at Wembley showed there is virtually nothing to separate the two teams after City pipped Liverpool to the Premier League crown by one point last term.

Formula One: Hamilton beats pole-sitter Verstappen to win Hungarian Grand Prix



British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes steers his car during the Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix at the Hungaroring circuit, in Mogyorod, Hungary, on Aug 4, 2019. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Lewis Hamilton denied pole-sitter Max Verstappen to win a gripping Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday (Aug 4) and extend his lead in the Formula One drivers’ championship.

The Dutchman led until the end of lap 66 of 70 when Hamilton took the lead helped by a brilliant pit strategy by his Mercedes team, which helped the Briton to his 81st Grand Prix triumph.

Verstappen put up a heroic bid to translate his first pole into an eighth win.

