While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 5

Trump says tariffs are working, US and China are talking

US President Donald Trump on Saturday defended his controversial use of tariffs against China and other countries, saying the trade measures are “working far better than anyone ever anticipated.”

“Tariffs have had a tremendous positive impact on our Steel Industry,” he said in one tweet. “Plants are opening all over the US, Steelworkers are working again, and big dollars are flowing into our Treasury.”

“Tariffs will make our country much richer than it is today,” Trump said in another tweet. “Only fools would disagree.”

He also said China was “for the first time doing poorly against us.”

Russia tasks Hollywood actor Steven Seagal with improving US ties

Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday it had made US actor Steven Seagal its special representative for Russian-US humanitarian ties, a role it said was meant to deepen cultural, art and youth ties between the two countries.

President Vladimir Putin presented a Russian passport to US actor Steven Seagal in 2016, saying he hoped it would serve as a symbol of how fractious ties between Moscow and Washington were starting to improve.

Since then, US-Russia relations have only got worse, however, with US intelligence agencies accusing Moscow of interfering in Donald Trump's White House run, an allegation Russia denies.

'Shot like a dog': Zimbabwe buries its post-election dead

The four children of a fruit-seller gunned down by Zimbabwean soldiers in post-election violence wept uncontrollably at the sight of their father lying in a casket under a baking sun.

Ishmail Kumire, 41, was one of the six victims of Wednesday's bloody chaos, sparked when troops fired on opposition activists protesting alleged electoral fraud.

The father of four, known as "Shuz", was buried on Saturday in the village of Chinamhora, 45km north-east of Harare, watched by 200 mourners.

Football: Neymar returns as PSG thrash Monaco in China

Brazilian superstar Neymar made his first club appearance since February as Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Monaco 4-0 in the French Champions Trophy in China on Saturday.

Angel Di Maria’s double fired PSG to their first silverware under new coach Thomas Tuchel as Neymar, long sidelined by a foot injury, came on as a late substitute.

Di Maria’s thunderous free-kick opened the scoring on 33 minutes in searing heat and he grabbed PSG’s fourth in injury time following strikes from youngsters Christopher Nkunku and Timothy Weah.

Swimming: Peaty out to 'dominate' after smashing 100m breaststroke record

Adam Peaty said he wanted to "dominate" his rivals after smashing his own world record in the 100 metres breaststroke at the European Championships in Glasgow on Saturday.

The British swimmer stopped the clock at 57 seconds dead as he obliterated both his rivals and his own previous best mark of 57.13 seconds, which he set on the way to winning Olympic gold at Rio 2016.

It marked a remarkable return to form for the 23-year-old, who had cut a dejected figure at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games earlier this year, where he won in an uncharacteristically slow time of 58.84sec as well as being beaten over his less-favoured shorter distance of 50m.

