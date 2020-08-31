While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 31

US protesters rally against mandatory flu shots for students

Hundreds of people demonstrated on Sunday in the US city of Boston against a new state rule mandating flu shots for students, a measure intended to ease the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Around 70 per cent of the state's school districts plan to bring students back at least partially in the fall, months after classrooms were shuttered due to the pandemic.

Demonstrators opposed to the new rule, who gathered peacefully on Sunday outside the State House, denounced what they called an assault on their individual rights.

Joe Biden says Trump fans flames of 'unacceptable' Portland violence

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said violence in Portland, Oregon, that left a supporter of Donald Trump dead is "unacceptable" and urged the president to stop "fanning the flames of hate and division in our society."

"I condemn violence of every kind by anyone, whether on the left or the right. And I challenge Donald Trump to do the same," Biden said in a statement. "We must not become a country at war with ourselves."

A man linked to a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer that supports Trump was shot and killed in Portland on Saturday night after hundreds of Trump supporters clashed with those protesting the shootings of black men and women by police.

France detains senior military officer suspected of spying

A senior French military officer stationed at a Nato base has been indicted and detained on suspicion of spying for Russia, local media and legal sources said on Sunday (Aug 30).

The reports were at least partially confirmed by French Defence Minister Florence Parly (above).

The French army officer was stationed abroad, a legal source said confirming details from Europe 1 radio.

Police break up forest rave in England amid Covid-19 clampdown

Police broke up an overnight illegal rave in a forest in eastern England on Sunday, days after the British government introduced tougher measures to target "serious breaches" of Covid-19 restrictions, including £10,000 (S$18,000) fines.

Dozens of officers, some holding protective shields, faced off with the revellers in Thetford Forest but despite a few scuffles, the party was largely dispersed peacefully.

There did not appear to have been any arrests and the police dismantled the sound system.

Hamilton salutes actor Chadwick Boseman and pleads for end to 'boring' racing

Lewis Hamilton saluted actor Chadwick Boseman on the podium after a majestic 89th career win at the Belgian Grand Prix and then said he would prefer to have to fight harder for victories.

The championship leader and six-time Formula One champion made the crossed-forearms gesture from the Black Panther movies in respect for Hollywood star Boseman, who died on Friday, and to whose memory he had dedicated his 93rd pole position on Saturday.

Hamilton said he had been inspired by Boseman to produce another flawless performance.

