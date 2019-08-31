While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 31

Hurricane Dorian strengthens as Florida residents prepare for impact

Residents of Florida on Friday were boarding up windows, stocking up on food, water and gas in their homes as Hurricane Dorian gained strength and slowly churned towards the US mainland.

The storm has alarmed forecasters who worry parts of Florida will be walloped by strong winds, a storm surge and heavy rain for an extended period when it makes landfall early next week.

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre said Dorian was expected to continue strengthening and remain an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” as it moves northwest near the Bahamas and approaches the Florida peninsula.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis urged residents to have at least a week’s worth of food, water and medicine, saying at a news conference in Tallahassee that they should be prepared for a “multiday event.”

READ MORE HERE

Twitter chief Jack Dorsey's account is hacked, sends out racist tweets

Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey's account has gotten hacked, and whoever broke in sent racist and vulgar tweets to his 4.2 million followers.

Some of the tweets were up for about 30 minutes before Twitter took them down.

The tweets included messages such as "Hitler is innocent" and, using a vulgarity, asked "bald skeleton head tramp," apparently referring to Dorsey, to unsuspend certain accounts.

READ MORE HERE

Swedish teen climate activist takes protest to gates of UN

Swedish teenage activist Greta Thunberg took her weekly campaign for greater action on climate change to the gates of the United Nations on Friday, urging "everyone who cares about our future" to join her when world leaders gather in New York next month.

Thunberg, 16, started missing school on Fridays a year ago to protest outside the Swedish parliament, sparking a global climate strike movement known as Fridays for Future.

She joined 14-year-old New Yorker Alexandria Villasenor on Friday, who began picketing outside the United Nations in New York in December.

READ MORE HERE

Donald Trump gets statue in wife's homeland of Slovenia

There's no mistaking it depicts Donald Trump: a large wooden statue of the US president has been erected in Slovenia, the homeland of his wife Melania.

The nearly 8m-high construction shows Trump with his trademark hair style, blue suit, white shirt and a long red tie.

His right arm - fist clenched - is raised high like that of New York's Statue of Liberty.

READ MORE HERE

Brother of US gymnast Simone Biles charged in triple murder case

The brother of US gymnastics star Simone Biles has been arrested and charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing three people at a New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland, law enforcement agencies said on Friday.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was being held at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia on six counts of murder, three of voluntary manslaughter, five of felonious assault and a single count of perjury.

His arraignment at Cleveland’s Cuyahoga County Justice Centre, where a grand jury indicted him on the criminal charges, was set for Sept 13. Authorities said it was unknown whether he had a lawyer.

READ MORE HERE