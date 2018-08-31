While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 31

Trump threatens to pull US out of WTO 'if they don't shape up'

President Donald Trump said he would pull out of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) if it doesn't treat the US better, continuing his criticism of a cornerstone of the international trading system.

"If they don't shape up, I would withdraw from the WTO," Trump said in an interview with Bloomberg News at the White House.

A US withdrawal from the WTO would severely undermine the post-World War II multilateral trading system that the US helped build.

Trump said last month that the US is at a big disadvantage from being treated "very badly" by the WTO for many years and that the Geneva-based body needs to "change their ways."

Toronto mall evacuated after gunshots: Police

A mall in Toronto was evacuated while police searched for multiple armed suspects after shots were heard ringing out, a month after a mass shooting in the nation's largest city left two dead.

"Officers have confirmed a discharge in the area. Mall is being evacuated. Avoid the area," Toronto police said in a Twitter message.

Police described two suspects in hoodies and jeans carrying handguns. No injuries have been reported.

Apple expected to unveil new phone models on Sept 12

Apple said it will host an event on Sept 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino campus in California, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models.

They also expect Apple to release an iPhone with a edge-to-edge display similar to the iPhone X but using less-costly LCD screen technology.

Football: Modric pips Ronaldo, Salah to Uefa player of year prize

Real Madrid and Croatia star Luka Modric received the accolade of Uefa Player of the Year in Monaco, beating his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to the prize.

“I’m very happy to receive this great prize. I have worked hard for this, to get to the highest point possible,” said Modric, who starred in the Real side that won the Champions League for the third year running before also leading Croatia to the World Cup final.

“I can say for sure that this has been the best year of my career, collectively and individually, and I am enjoying the moment,” added the 32-year-old, who was announced as the winner of the prize after Thursday’s draw in Monaco for this season’s Champions League group stage.

French star Gerard Depardieu faces probe over alleged sex assaults

France’s biggest international star Gerard Depardieu issued a strong denial after it emerged he faces an inquiry into allegations by a young actress of rape and sexual assault.

Depardieu “absolutely denies any attack, any rape”, his lawyer Herve Temime said on his behalf, reacting to news that the Paris public prosecutor’s office has opened a preliminary inquiry over alleged “rapes and sexual assaults”.

The probe follows a complaint lodged on Monday in southern Provence, according to a judicial source.

