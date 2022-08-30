While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 30

IMF releases over $1.63 billion in Pakistan bailout funds

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approved the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s bailout programme, allowing for a release of over US$1.1 billion (S$1.63 billion) to the cash-strapped economy, the fund and the government said on Monday (Aug 29).

The IMF agreed to extend the programme by a year and increase the total funding by 720 million special drawing rights, or about US$940 million as per the current exchange.

The funds will be a lifeline to the South Asian country suffering from devastating floods which have inflicted damage of at least US$10 billion according to the country’s planning minister.

In a statement, IMF Deputy Managing Director Antoinette Sayeh said adhering to scheduled increases in fuel levies and energy tariffs is “essential” as Pakistan’s economy “has been buffeted by adverse external conditions.”

